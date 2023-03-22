How to register for Counter-Strike 2 beta Limited Test?

Valve recently unveiled their upcoming iteration Counter-Strike 2 or CS2. It builds upon the popular shooter title CS: GO and brings about a host of new changes, including improved graphics, gameplay mechanics, and more. While the game is yet to be launched, some lucky fans can already take part in the game's limited-time beta testing phase.

Counter-Strike was originally launched as a mod for Half-Life. The game soon received the honor of being a full-fledged standalone title. Since then, the game has seen several iterations, with the last one being Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which was launched back in 2012.

However, CS's journey is far from over, and the recent developments have brought life back to the franchise. The huge esports title is making waves in the shooter title genre, and fans can finally get their hands on the game.

Everything that fans should know about Counter-Strike 2's Limited Test beta phase

The Limited Testing phase for Counter-Strike 2 is currently live. Eligible players will receive a notification on the main menu of CS: GO. If players are invited to join the test, all they will have to do is simply click on the 'Enroll' button, and they can start downloading the game.

Once the download is complete, proceed to launch CS: GO, and the game will prompt users with the option to access the test version of Counter-Strike 2. Clicking on it will start the new title, and players will be able to play the latest iteration of the game.

However, not all players will be eligible. Valve has stated that players who have recently played on their official servers, have a good trust factor in CS: GO, and have a good Steam account standing (meaning if users were previously banned from CS: GO, they are not eligible to partake in the limited test), are more likely to be selected for the limited test. But that doesn't imply that if users haven't recently played CS: GO, they won't be eligible.

The Limited Testing phase is being rolled out gradually, with more players being incorporated every day. Counter-Strike 2 is currently scheduled for the summer of 2023, and the testing phase will likely be available leading to launch.

Currently, players can access familiar game modes such as Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive matchmaking in Dust 2. However, the developers have made it clear that with time, more maps and modes will be rolled in the beta phase of the game.

This is all there is to know about the initial Limited Testing phase of Counter-Strike 2 at the moment. It is worth noting here that the game will only be available on Windows PCs for now.

