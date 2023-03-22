Counter-Strike 2 to introduce map changes: Improvements, Touchstones, and more

Counter-Strike 2 is set to introduce a brand new set of improvements alongside the long-anticipated Source 2 Engine. Fans have been extremely excited to witness the arrival of Source 2 as the engine brings not only new physics but also a variety of changes, including to the tried-and-true maps.

Valve has officially announced a set of map improvements coming to Counter-Strike 2. These improvements include changes made to the original maps as the developers overhauled many core mechanics in the title.

What are the map improvements coming to Counter-Strike 2?

Valve has shared a total of three different approaches taken by them in improving maps in Counter-Strike 2, namely Touchstone, Upgrades, and Overhaul.

Valve also mentioned that these techniques were given close attention as developers wanted to retain the 'rich legacy' of the legendary shooter.

Touchstone maps

These maps are classic Counter-Strike maps with a solid foundation that fans can play on. These maps haven't changed much besides minor improvements and with the touch of the brand new Source 2 Engine.

The few characteristics are also upgraded with the engine, giving these locations a whole new look for players to enjoy. Some of these maps include Dust 2, Inferno, Mirage, and Train. Fans will be extremely happy to see how Valve has kept the original touch of these locations while upgrading the engine at the same time.

Upgraded maps

These Counter-Strike maps were heavily upgraded as they used the new Source 2 lighting. They also use a physical-based rendering system that helps produce realistic materials and lighting alongside reflections.

Valve went above and beyond to largely improve the visuals of these maps to make the locations more vibrant and realistic looking. Players will also be able to tweak through the customizable graphics settings to get the perfect balance they desire while playing the upgraded maps.

It is yet to be known how optimized these maps will be once the new Source 2 Engine comes out with Counter-Strike 2.

Overhauled maps

The overhauled maps in CS2 are fully rebuilt from scratch, using the new Source 2 tools alongside the new rendering features. Valve has also announced that these Source 2 tools will be available for the community map creators to use and implement on their own Workshop maps.

With so many upgrades coming in, map makers will have a great time implementing these upgrades to their community work. These tools will provide full support for experimentation and iterate on new features in the Counter-Strike Workshop itself.

Apart from all the map changes, the Source 2 Engine is also set to bring many more improvements to Counter-Strike 2. These also include new smoke mechanics and sub-server tick-rate upgrades coming to the game. Fans will experience a brand new Counter-Strike title made on the foundation of CS: GO.

Counter-Strike 2 has the potential to redifine the competitive FPS genre after already carrying the legend for 12 years with CS: GO.

