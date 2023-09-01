New CS2 limited beta invitation wave could hint its imminent release

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is currently operating in a Limited Beta environment available to only a percentage of the playerbase. However, a recent beta invitation wave went out to multiple accounts to bring in more players to the upcoming shooter sequel of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). This could mean that the game’s release date is approaching and will be soon available publicly.

CS2 became the talk of the show after Valve released an official website and a few trailers to showcase new features and improvements. Unfortunately, the publisher did not announce a concrete date for the official release, which left the community wondering. The developers soon rolled out the game in a beta environment for a few players and expanded it periodically.

Let us take a closer look at the new beta invitation wave for CS2.

CS2 Limited Beta invitation extends to prime accounts with latest patch

CS2 brings back a lot of elements from its prequel shooter title and aims to refine the overall gameplay experience. Valve kept the entire development process under wraps for a long time and unveiled it only when the game was ready to move to the beta phase. Unfortunately, only a handful of players were selected to participate in the first beta.

This quickly changed as more players received beta invitations and got a chance to try the upcoming game. According to the latest update, Valve is now sending out invites to more accounts and seems to have a few conditions:

The account should have a CS:GO Prime status.

It should have an Active Competitive Rank.

A majority of matches must be played on the region’s official matchmaking servers.

It is important to note that CS2 is still in its beta phase and the invites may not go out to all players who meet the conditions. The invitation will also be limited to the regions where the Limited Beta is available.

The sudden invitation wave could suggest that Valve’s new shooter title is going to be released soon. The timeline provided by the developers suggested that it would be publicly available during the Summer of 2023. However, multiplayer titles have a knack for showing up with new bugs and glitches that could delay the original release dates.

CS2 is surrounded by a lot of hype as it will introduce new tick-less servers for smoother gameplay alongside new-generation graphics assets. The new elements of the game were developed to improve the matchmaking scenario and bring in more players to expand the community.

Considering that the professional teams are already gearing up and preparing for the new game, its launch may be closer than ever. The entire crowd is excited to move to the new platform after more than a decade of CS:GO.