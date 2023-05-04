When is Counter-Strike 2 expected to release?

Counter-Strike 2 players have eagerly awaited the full release since Valve officially announced Source 2. The CS2 beta has been an extremely hyped event for all Counter-Strike players as they get to see what Source 2 Engine is capable of. That being said, Valve did not officially mention a specific release date regarding the game. Moreover, recent events in the CS2 beta are raising suspicions that the release date is getting closer.

Recent events have shown that CS2 beta players are losing access to the game with the release date approaching. Valve hasn't mentioned anything regarding this, but one can assume that the developers are cutting the CS2 player base short for back-end reasons.

When will Counter-Strike 2 possibly release?

Before Valve officially announced the release of Counter-Strike 2, every CS:GO fan was speculating about the arrival of Source 2 in 2023. This is particularly true because of leaks shared by many Twitter users that showed 'Cs2' files attached to the display drivers for Nvidia.

Shortly after, Valve officially dropped the CS2 announcement with the new Source 2 Engine in March 2023. Valve also mentioned the release date to be in the summer of 2023, making the player base even more impatient. Now that May has begun, the events of players getting revoked out of the CS2 beta raises speculation that Counter-Strike 2 may very well be nearing its release.

Many CS2 players are receiving the message: "Cannot begin matchmaking because your client is running Counter-Strike beta version, please opt out of Counter-Strike beta version and restart."

This is forcing players to quit CS2 at the moment, leaving them unable to play that version.

Although one cannot be sure if it will be this month, going by Valve's statement, the game is expected to be released in May or June 2023.

It can be assumed that the developers are at work fixing minor issues and patching the title ahead of its full release. After all, Valve is known for being tight-lipped when it comes to announcing new titles or updates. That being said, Valve was open about the release date for CS2 when they officially announced Source 2 a few weeks ago.

What are players expecting from Source 2 Engine?

Players are excited to experience a technically improved Counter-Strike Game with Source 2. Counter-Strike 2 has promised to bring various changes to the title, including an improved tick-rate system, better visuals, responsive smoke, and map improvements.

Valve is also working on an improved anti-cheat that will be a far better solution to the current Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) in CS:GO. Players will have to sit tight for a little longer before CS2 drops this summer. Until then, one can enjoy CS:GO and its playlists that include many game modes, including Competitive and Wingman matchmaking.

