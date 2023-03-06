What is Source 2 Engine? New Counter Strike game could be coming ‘very soon’

Players have been desperately asking for an engine overhaul for the beloved Valve shooter for ages now. With the recent Counter Strike Source 2 leaks, it seems those calls might get answered very soon. A new CS game is possibly in the works that is set to be made on the Source 2 Engine.

The Source Engine is the main framework Engine used by all Valve titles, which also includes the popular competitive, Counter Strike. With CS:GO being almost 12 years old, the game still holds up in a decent way when it comes to mechanics and technical boundaries. However, players have been asking for a new Engine to improve the title's stability and visual standards.

The new leaks surely spawns a lot of questions as to what Valve's future plans are regarding a new CS:GO game.

Is a new Counter Strike game coming soon with the Source 2 Engine?

On March 2, 2023, a popular CS:GO leaker and content creator, who goes by the tag of @gabefollower, revealed the existence of app executables named 'csgos2.exe' and 'cs2.exe' within Nvidia driver files.

On March 2, 2023, a popular CS:GO leaker and content creator, who goes by the tag of @gabefollower, revealed the existence of app executables named 'csgos2.exe' and 'cs2.exe' within Nvidia driver files.



Apparently it has 2 executables:

- csgos2.exe

With one of the latest NVIDIA Drivers a new Game Profile has been added to the NVIDIA Control Panel called "Counter-strike 2". Apparently it has 2 executables: csgos2.exe and cs2.exe.

Many were quick to note that there might be a dead giveaway to the fact that a new Counter Strike game may be coming in the near future. There have been many leaks in the past related to the new Source Engine release, but in the end, most of them proved to be false. Hence, many community members were quick to ignore this claim as it provided very little information.

Leaks in the past have shown fan-made footage and screenshots of the engine. However, unlike recent revelations, these files were found through the official Nvidia drivers. This could mean that Source 2 Engine is likely in the works and has the potential to bring tons of changes with the new title.

What is Source 2 Engine?

As of the time of writing, it is still hard to predict if the executable files found in the drivers hint towards an engine upgrade or a new game entirely. Source 2 Engine has the potential to change everything for the game.

The original Source Engine has been in the industry for over a decade, leading to the birth of various titles till date, including Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends. This means that the engine, despite having its limitations, can be used to create exceptional IPs (Intellectual Properties).

This makes the wait for a new Source Engine even more exciting as Valve can turn the game up a notch. In the past, titles like Half Life and Portal have enthralled fans from all over the world and helped revolutionize the gaming industry as a whole.

Source 2 has the potential to give fans an overhauled and improved CS title, alongside many competitive changes. Players will surely appreciate better skin visuals, which is one of the many reasons gamers stick to the title. Improvements like a higher tick-rate server, better anti-cheat engine, and overall matchmaking upgrades can surely help make the Counter Strike experience better for many.

The new CS title will likely release its beta in March 2023. As of now, official news related to Counter Strike 2 is yet to be announced as Valve and Steam are still silent about it. However, there is a chance that the Counter Strike community will be hearing about Source 2 soon.

