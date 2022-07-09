5 puzzle games like Portal you probably didn't know existed

The influence that Valve's 2007 sci-fi puzzle game Portal has left on the gaming industry is significant, even though it wasn't the first of its kind.

Regardless, the success and polish of Portal 1 and its successor Portal 2 have influenced other similar titles in the genre.

A number of games have taken a page or two from the series. On top of that, they present their own fresh ideas that are as delightful and diabolical as GLADOS' test chambers.

Here are some great puzzlers that players may not be aware of.

Antichamber, Quantum Conundrum and 3 other puzzle games that are bound to satisfy any fan of Valve's iconic Portal series

1) Q.U.B.E. 2

Developed by Toxic Games, Q.U.B.E. 2 improved upon the original by going big in every aspect.

Players control Amelia Cross, a stranded archeologist who has awoken among the ruins of an ancient alien landscape. She acquires powers (via gloves) to manipulate cubes manifested by the game's various test chambers and must overcome them to progress. Players can use these powers to activate switches, open doors and even aid in platforming.

With over 80 puzzles to solve across 11 areas, this title will keep players satisfied. It is currently available on PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch and PC.

2) Antichamber

Things are not what they seem in Antichamber from Alexander "Demruth" Bruce.

Players will explore a series of rooms interconnected by corridors, each featuring cryptic ways to approach them. Experimentation is key as there is no handholding. Interactions may have unexpected effects, like two polar opposite paths leading to the same place.

Players can also eventually acquire a gun that can hold cubes to block lasers or use them as platforms.

Antichamber is only available on PC.

3) Magrunner: Dark Pulse

What if Portal had magnets? That is what Magrunner: Dark Pulse is.

Players take on the role of Dax, one of several magrunners competing for a prize hosted by Gruckezber Corporation. They have to navigate through devilish puzzle rooms using a glove that can change the magnetic polarity of certain objects.

Similar colors attract, while opposites oppose. This forms the foundation for the puzzles of the title. Players will activate switches, hop across platforms and evade monstrosities in a dark Lovecraftian horror spin.

Magrunner: Dark Pulse is currently available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.

4) Quantum Conundrum

Developed by Airtight Games and published by Square Enix, Quantum Conundrum is similar yet very different from other titles on this list.

Designed by Kim Swift, who also worked on the first Portal, players control a kid who must traverse a massive mansion in search of his missing uncle. After discovering that his uncle is trapped in another dimension due to a scientific experiment gone wrong, he acquires the ability to shift between four dimensions at will.

Called Fluffy, Heavy, Slow and Reverse Gravity, each alters the physical properties of the surroundings and must be smartly utilized to complete objectives.

Quantum Conundrum is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.

5) Superliminal

"Perception is reality" is a mantra Pillow Castle Games' Superliminal will reiterate throughout.

As a test subject for the SomnaSculpt Dream Therapy program for patients, players navigate surreal worlds solving puzzles of perception.

Objects can be scaled depending upon the camera angle, making for some very creative solutions to problems. For example, a small die can be used as a platform element by increasing its size.

Superliminal is out for PC, PS4, XB1 and Nintendo Switch.

