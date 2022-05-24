5 must-play PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium (and 5 that are missing)

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that allows players to play titles without the commitment of purchasing them. Such services help many players experiment with different genres and games that they would not usually purchase outright. Game subscription services define the modern gaming era, providing an entire library worth of games for a reasonable price.

With the announcement of PlayStation 3 (PS3) games being added to PlayStation Plus Premium, this list looks at some of the classic PS3 games that have cemented themselves in history. The PS3 had an enormous library of games, some of which have finally made it into the modern era.

Here are some of the best PS3 games to play on PlayStation Plus Premium and a few that should be added later.

5 must-play PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium

1) Demon’s Souls (2009)

This game needs no words. Demon's Souls launched Miyazaki and his team to great heights, and they haven't come down since. This was a challenging, brutal, grim title that put players up against walls that were not seen since the Arcade cabinet days. They had immense respect for their player base, and they gave them unparalleled freedom in how they conquered the obstacles set in front of them.

Level design and enemy design were some of the best of their time. The iconic Valley of Defilement to Boletaria itself feels much more realized than most AAA titles today, and the work put in by the developers really shows off in the gameplay.

Story-wise, a lot in Demon's Souls is up for interpretation. The lack of handholding can be seen as much of the narrative is told through the players' perspectives. This formula has been used by FromSoftware and has made them the industry giant they are today.

Demon's Souls is a wonderfully realized game, and with the release of the remake for PS5, there is little encouragement for players to return to the original. But it is exceptionally worth checking out in the PlayStation Plus subscription.

2) Ico

Considered by many to be one of the best games ever made, Ico made incredible strides as a platformer and has been a cultural icon. The game is exceptionally well made, and the quality of story-telling and gameplay is immense. Japan Studio and Team Ico had put across a distinctive art style that was way ahead of its time.

First released in 2001, Ico has gotten the remaster treatment as Shadow of the Colossus and Ico were brought to the PlayStation 3. The game has an incredibly simple style of gameplay that is highly influential, and the platforming feels challenging but entirely fair.

Ico is one of the best games ever made for the PlayStation, and with the game being added to the PlayStation Plus library, a lot more gamers will be able to see why.

3) Infamous

The original Infamous games were incredibly well made. They tied in action-packed gameplay without sacrificing the story. These games were iconic to the PlayStation 3 and are a product highly representative of their time.

Infamous has been critically acclaimed for its use of open-world elements, with some of the best action sequences rendered for the PS3.

The title follows the story of Cole MacGrath, who, after a series of events, has the power to harness and control electricity. He takes on the role of the anti-hero as it is up to players to make the right or wrong choice. This formula of good or evil is built into Infamous as all the games in the series follow the pattern. It provides an incredible depth of flavor as the choice is given directly to players.

With combat mechanics that were revolutionary for their time, Infamous and its sequel are both incredible games to get into for users subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Premium service.

4) Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

This next entry is one of the shortest experiences in the entire series that is Ratchet & Clank. Quest for Booty has an average playtime of up to four hours and can be finished in one sitting. Some new gameplay features promised to set it apart from the rest in the series, and they were also well received by fans.

The story is quite linear. It is a simple adventure story like the previous Ratchet & Clank games, and they have not disappointed with this one. Players will encounter sections in the game that have poor lighting, and they must navigate these sections using the tools provided. The game is quite simple and easy to get into for players of all ages.

The PS3 Ratchet & Clank games are finally coming to next-gen consoles, which means that there is an entirely new audience of players waiting to try the games out. It's a fantastic reason to subscribe to the PlayStation Plus subscription.

5) Devil May Cry: HD Collection

The PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service is highly competitive than its counterparts. This next entry is three games in one, and all of them have set a standard for what a hack and slash should be. The trilogy is an all-time classic. Players can dawn the iconic red coat and white hair of the Demon Hunter Dante and experience the magic all over again.

These games were way ahead of their time and have been critically acclaimed for their freedom of combat and gameplay. The only issue players faced besides the demons was the fixed camera perspective. This was not too detrimental to gameplay as it shined through exceptionally.

The story for the Devil May Cry series is bold and artistic. Borrowing heavily from the anime industry, the games have become a cultural icon. The game series has had numerous sequels since the original trilogy, and fans cannot wait for the next DMC fix. By adding this, Sony has ensured that they will get more subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service.

5 PS3 games that should be added to PlayStation Plus Premium

1) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

A PlayStation 3 list would not be complete without mentioning the Metal Gear series. Sadly, this game is not available on the PlayStation Plus Service. Hideo Kojima is a creative genius. Under him, Kojima Productions have made blockbuster games after another. Kojima-san is a widely recognized personality, and most game developers hope for the same form of success as he has attained.

Metal Gear Solid 4 was the most ambitious title when it was released. The Metal Gear games were shrouded in mystery, and they were incredibly bold when it came to taking risks. Knowing full well that fans will always back them up, they took strides, and to their credit, it paid off. Metal Gear Solid 4's story cannot be summarized in its entirety, and the game is best enjoyed the same way it is presented.

The fact that Sony has not added this masterpiece to the PlayStation Plus library is a mystery, but fans and gamers alike can only hope that it will be added in the future.

2) Burnout Paradise

This is one of the best arcade racing game series. Criterion Games had an exceptionally well-thought-out formula: make a racing game but make it fun. Burnout Paradise is the culmination of all their past Burnout games and, sadly, the last Burnout game to exist.

Burnout Paradise features the classic arcade racing sim that feels incredibly polished. The game has the iconic destructive style it is known for, and the driving feels smooth. Different cars handle in various ways, but the classic Burnout fan would know to choose the Aggression class. The soundtrack has some of the best Rock hits of the time and blends well into the high-octane racing.

Burnout Paradise is the last Burnout experience, and it is a travesty that it's not available on the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service.

3) Dead Space

An excellent blend of the Horror and sci-fi genre, Dead Space takes inspiration from the alien movies and the FPS games of the time. It was incredibly unique when it came to tackling the combat mechanics and how it presented the story. It is more akin to a horror movie experience as the game is extremely scary and challenging at times.

Dead Space follows the story of an engineer named Issac Clarke, who finds himself in a distressing situation. The game sets itself apart from other horror shooters by adding gameplay mechanics unique to it.

Dead Space's antagonists cannot be killed by conventional methods, and for players to dispatch them, they must cut off the limbs. This was highly ambitious for the time as there were a plethora of FPS shooters that did little to set themselves apart.

Dead Space is a fantastic third-person horror game with a decent story that will keep players engaged and scared throughout. The game deserves to be added to the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

4) Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games has been immensely successful and ambitious when it comes to making open-world games. Taking a page out of their GTA handbook and applying that formula to an old-west setting, they stumbled upon a gold mine. Red Dead Redemption's success is mostly because the open world is extremely well-realized, and the game feels like a true Western.

It has been called the spiritual successor to Red Dead Revolver, and it is the second title in the series. The game was praised for its design and combat system, which gave players the freedom to do whatever they pleased. It was released for the PS3 and Xbox 360, but the game holds up incredibly well even to this day.

Red Dead Redemption is a masterpiece, and much of GTA V and RDR2's success can be attributed to it. It made gamers realize the potential of an open-world game, and they have been reaping the rewards ever since. The game is not included in the PlayStation Plus service, and it wholly deserves a spot in that library.

5) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Arguably one of the best FPS experiences ever made, the first Modern Warfare took the game and the genre to new heights. Turning away from the historical shooter genre, Modern Warfare attempted and succeeded at providing a fictional story, and the entire industry followed suit. Most of the big FPS games of the time were based on historical events and wars, and Modern Warfare was incredibly ambitious in taking the next step.

Call of Duty 4 is a genre-defining experience with action set-piece after another. Difficulties and challenges are also present, but players can opt out by selecting a different setting. The game also defined the modern multiplayer shooters as their roots can be traced back to COD 4: MW.

The title is not available to play on next-gen consoles, but it would not be a bad thing if it was added to the PlayStation Plus service.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu