Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry to bring massive changes to legends' abilities

Apex Legends is one of the most favored battle royale games in the industry and will soon see the arrival of a brand new patch.

The upcoming update has been titled Revelry and will introduce a brand new and unique Battle Pass, through which players can grind and earn tons of cosmetic items including weapon camos, legends' skins, charms, and a lot more.

Alongside that, the class system will also see a massive overhaul, with the legends being classified into five major classes: Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support.

In addition to the new classification system, the abilities of various legends will also see a massive overhaul with the arrival of the upcoming update. Certain legends will see their abilities buffed by substantial margins, while some will face the axe of nerfs. As such, let's have a look at these changes.

Buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry

Although the Revelry update of Apex Legends will go live on February 14, the developers have already revealed the changes that will be introduced in the latest patch notes.

A major section is dedicated to the readjustments that will be made to both the active and passive abilities of the legends. Quite a few of them will see major buffs, while others will be on the receiving end of nerfs.

1) Seer (Nerf)

Seer Apex Legends (Image via EA)

1) Seer's passive ability (Heartbeat Sensor) will now sport a change-up time and as such, will not allow for constant spam after the Revelry update goes live. Alongside that, it will no longer be "constant," but will be unleashed as "pulses," according to the enemies it detects. Additionally, it will also be audible to enemies, potentially giving away Seer's location when it is active.

2) Seer's ultimate ability (Exhibit) will also be nerfed in regards to cooldown and duration. It will now remain only for 25 seconds rather than 30 and will also sport an increased cooldown of 180 seconds in place of the earlier 120.

2) Bloodhound (Major adjustment)

Bloodhound Apex Legends (Image via EA)

1) Bloodhound's passive ability will see massive changes in the upcoming patch. In Season 16, ethereal white ravens will spawn near the legend whenever no enemy is around. Scanning them will cause them to fly towards nearby enemies, while leaving a misty white trail for Bloodhound and his teammates to follow.

Interacting with such a white raven will cause the legend's tactical and ultimate ability to rechage by 25 percent. Meanwhile, scanning the ethereal creatures with the Eye of the Allfather will cause the ability to recharge instantly.

2) The full body scan of the the tactical ability will be reduced from three seconds to one second.

3) The ultimate ability (Beast of the Hunt) will no longer recharge or reduce the cooldown of the tactical power. Activating the Beast of the Hunt will automatically spawn a white raven, which will immediately fly towards the nearest enemy. Killing an enemy while the ultimate ability is active will cause it to again spawn a new raven to search for another opponent.

3) Mirage (Buff)

Mirage Apex Legends (Image via EA)

1) After the Season 16 update goes live, Mirage and his revived ally will remain cloaked for three seconds. However, this will be disengaged if the player brings up a weapon.

2) If one of Mirage's clones is shot, then the shooter's location will be revealed and tracked by a small icon for a duration of 3.5 seconds. However, the Bamboozled enemies will also receive a small notification stating that they are being tracked.

4) Pathfinder (Adjustment)

Pathfinder Apex Legends (Image via EA)

1) The range and riding speed of the zipline that is spawned by Pathfinder's ultimate will receive a significant boost.

2) The legend's passive benefits will no longer be gained by scanning Survey Beacons, but by revealing the location of care packages using the new Skirmisher ability.

5) Wraith (Adjustment)

Wraith Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The distance of the portal spawned by Wraith ultimate (Dimensional Rift) will be doubled from 76 to 152 meters, but the portal duration has been reduced to 45 from 60 seconds. Wraith's sprint speed will increase over time while she creates a long portal.

6) Horizon (Adjustment)

Horizon Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The vertical speed of Horizon's tactical ability (Gravity Lift) will increase by 10 percent. But at the same time, the bullet spread while the gravity lift is active will be increased to maintain some balance.

7) Lifeline (Buff)

Lifeline Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Lifeline's "slow penalty" while she initiates a revival will be reduced by a significant margin. Alongside that, the range and drop speed of her ultimate ability (Care Package) will also receive a substantial boost.

These are all the changes to the legends' abilities that will be introduced in the upcoming Season 16 Revelry patch of Apex Legends.

