Apex Legends Season 16 is replacing Arenas with much-awaited Team Deathmatch

Season 16 of Apex Legends is set to go live on February 14 and will introduce many changes to the battle royale title. Among the numerous changes to be introduced in the upcoming season of Apex Legends, the game's developers have decided to introduce a game mode that has been a popular demand in the community since the title's launch.

The next seasonal update of the game will finally introduce the Team Death Match (TDM) mode, which will replace the Arenas of Apex Legends. Let's look into the details of this much-awaited game mode.

Apex Legends Team Death Match: All details revealed so far

As mentioned above, the upcoming seasonal update of Apex Legends will bring Team Death Match to replace Arenas. In this game mode, two teams of six players will each battle it out in mini areas taken from certain points of interest (POIs) of the core battle royale maps.

The objective of the game mode is to wrack up 30 kill counts to win the round. Each match will comprise three rounds, with the first team to secure two rounds being declared the winner.

There will be no final elimination in this mode, as eliminated players will immediately respawn after a delay of six seconds. With armaments, players can choose a loadout at the beginning of the match, similar to the Control game mode.

The loadouts will be divided into close quarters, including heavy, assault, specialist, and long-range classes. Each loadout has two weapons and a grenade for players to use against enemies.

Apex Legends @PlayApex To celebrate another anniversary of the Apex Games, Duardo Silva's throwing quite the party. But Mad Maggie never met a Syndicate event she didn't want to crash To celebrate another anniversary of the Apex Games, Duardo Silva's throwing quite the party. But Mad Maggie never met a Syndicate event she didn't want to crash 😏 https://t.co/HRiOpEvCmV

Players will also have the option to switch between loadouts and legends within the match to suit their combat needs. The game mode will also spawn helpful care package drops randomly during matches.

Team Death Match will be introduced in Apex Legends as a Limited Time Mode (LTM) on February 14 and will remain available for three weeks, after which it will be placed in rotation in the mixtape playlist of the game.

Other changes in Season 16

Alongside the TDM mode, the upcoming season will also introduce numerous changes to the title. The Class system of the game will witness a massive overhaul, with Legends being divided into Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support classes according to their abilities.

The update will also add a four-round burst assault rifle called the Nemesis. However, unlike the Hemlock, this gun will allow players to fire continuous bursts of bullets.

The developers will also feature an orientation match system that will allow new players to get acquainted with the title's movement mechanics, weapons, legends, and other aspects.

