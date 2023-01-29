Top 5 legends to use in Hardcore Royale during the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event

Apex Legends introduced a brand new game mode with its Celestial Sunrise Collection Event that commenced on January 24th, 2023. The new LTM, Hardore Royale, puts players' skills to the test by featuring major gameplay tweaks to the classic battle royale formula.

The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event also brings tons of new content to Apex Legends, including 24 limited-time in-game cosmetics, the reactive Jadeite Retribution Peacekeeper skin, exclusive bundles and returning skins under the Store Tab, unlockable rewards through the free Reward Track, and much more.

The 5 best legends to use in Apex Legends' Hardcore Royale LTM

Apex Legends @PlayApex They say you're not hardcore unless you live hardcore, so this is your reminder to jump into Hardcore Royale this weekend. We don't make the rules. 🤘 They say you're not hardcore unless you live hardcore, so this is your reminder to jump into Hardcore Royale this weekend. We don't make the rules. 🤘 https://t.co/KR8qvvojOq

Apex Legends' latest limited-time game mode, Hardcore Royale, is exactly what veterans of the game have been waiting for. A challenging battle-royale game mode where players need to put their intuition and knowledge to the test.

Hardcore Royale introduces a limited HUD that hides your health bar, loadout, compass, and minimap; a limited loot pool with only white shields, no helmets, and no armor swapping, and the ring does maximum damage at all times.

With Apex Legends' vast and diverse roster of playable characters (referred to as "Legends"), some shine above the rest due to their unique abilities. That being said, the following are our picks for the top five legends to use in Hardcore Royale during the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event:

5) Seer

The legend Seer in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Seer has been in the Apex Legends competitive scene for quite a while now and is equally useful in the latest Hardcore Royale LTM. This recon legend can passively scan enemy heartbeats and use his tactical "Focus of Attention" to stop enemy healing and ping them.

His true strength lies in his powerful ultimate, "Exhibit," which creates a dome of micro-drones that actively ping the enemy's location in real-time, giving you and your team a strong upper hand.

4) Rampart

The legend Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The availability of only white armor in Hardcore Royale makes the TTK in matches significantly faster. With Rampart's abilities, she becomes a powerful asset to your team, making the TTK of your weapons even faster.

Rampart's tactical ability, Amped Cover, will not only provide you and your team with much-needed defensive cover to hide behind, but will also amplify the damage as you shoot through its shield, making any weapon a destructive force to reckon with.

Her ultimate, Sheila, is a mobile minigun that will shred through players if they happen to be the unlucky ones on the receiving end.

3) Bangalore

The legend Bangalore in her Super Soldier skin (Image via EA)

Bangalore is a very versatile and skilled character, with her kit containing a bunch of different abilities that allow her to be played in different playstyles.

With a passive ability that increases her movement speed when getting shot at, Bangalore can use this moment to either make a quick escape or outmaneuver her opponents and push aggressively, making her similar to Octane.

Her tactical ability, Smoke Launcher, can be used in several ways based on the scenarios, either by hiding your enemy's line of sight or using it as a temporary cover to heal inside.

In Hardcore Royale, Bangalore's ultimate, "Rolling Thunder," is a powerful area clearance tool that not only deals 40 damage per explosion but also temporarily slows down enemies and impairs their vision.

2) Bloodhound

The legend Bloodhound in its Wise Warrior skin (Image via EA)

Bloodhound is one of the oldest and most powerful recon legends. A rightful apex predator that tracks its opponents and hunts them down, this technological tracker can actively scan enemies over large distances, revealing their location in real time through any cover.

If Bloodhound's powerful tactical ability isn't enough, their ultimate, "Beast of the Hunt," reveals enemy footprints, increases their movement speed for a significant duration, reduces the cooldown on Bloodhound's tactical scans, and provides them with infrared vision allowing them to see even through Bangalore's smoke.

1) Gibraltar

The legend Gibraltar in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The number one spot is held by the legend Gibraltar, whose design and defensive abilities make him formidable in 1v1 situations. Despite his large hitbox, Gibralater's Fortified passive reduces incoming damage by 15%, meaning he can tank more hits than most other legends.

Along with Fortified, Gibraltar possesses another passive, Gun Shield, which, as its name suggests, is a temporary shield he puts on while aiming with his equipped weapon, covering his face and neck region. This comes in handy in Hardcore Royale due to the lack of helmets.

Furthermore, his ultimate, the Defensive Bombardment, calls in a mortar strike on a marked location, raining down explosions that deal 40 damage to enemies per impact.

Apex Legends Season 15 "Eclipse" is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

