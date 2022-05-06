The best characters to use in Apex Legends' Arenas mode

With nearly 21 characters to choose from, once Season 13 arrives, Apex Legends will feature plenty of unique playstyles due the game’s roster of characters.

In addition to those abilities, the game also has different modes. There is a traditional battle royale, but also Arena mode. Instead of huge, sprawling maps, it is much smaller; oftentimes even more hectic. Some characters work wonderfully in large maps, but suffer in Arena mode.

Here are three of the best characters in Apex Legends that shine even when transitioning into Arena mode.

Apex Legends: the best Legends to use in Arenas mode

3) Lifeline - Support

Despite having an ultimate that goes largely unused in Arenas, Lifeline still excels as one of the best characters to play in Arena mode. Her entire kit is simply too good to pass off. However, do keep in mind that Lifeline needs support from her own team in exchange. In other words: stick together.

Lifeline’s quality comes from her drone. She can revive two allies and is an excellent source of healing, respectively. And considering teams consist of three players, there’s incredible potential for clutch plays.

2) Gibraltar - Defensive

Gibraltar’s abilities cannot be overstated: he is arguably one of the best defensive Legends in all of Apex Legends. This is especially true when paired with a complementary support character like Lifeline.

For starters, Gibraltar can withstand a lot of punishment thanks to his passive and gun shield. Most importantly, his Dome of Protection is a security blanket for and works for both defensive plays and offensive. A well-placed Defensive Bombardment could snatch a round or two in Arena.

1) Wraith - Offensive

Fights get pretty hectic in Apex Legends’ Arena mode, and Wraith feeds off of that. Since the map is much smaller, Wraith players can abuse her kit for quick plays, ganks, and an all-around offensive playstyle.

Wraith’s bread-and-butter is Into the Void, which doubles as a way of disengaging a skirmish (to retreat to the team) and zeroing in on a single target. She will quickly turn a 3v3 into a 2v3. Further, Voices from the Void is nice to have as a supportive ability, thanks to its warning of nearby enemies.

Despite the Legends that appear on this list, don’t let that stop you from playing your favorite character. Any Legend has the potential to be top-tier material, provided the players employs enough time, skill, and experience.

Edited by Saman