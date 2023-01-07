Apex Legends Season 15 will kick off the new year with the Spellbound Collection Event on January 10, 2023.

The latest major content update will feature 24 limited-time in-game cosmetics for your favorite legends, Seer's brand-new heirloom known as the Showstopper, fresh limited-time deals and bundles in the Store, lots of unlockable limited-time rewards and items through challenges, gameplay updates, weapon tweaks, and much more.

The community-loved Control LTM also returns during the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event. It is a 9v9 game mode where players take possession of zones and defend them from the opposing team. The first team to reach the score cap of 1250 points wins. Along with it comes a fresh batch of game mode updates for Control, intended to benefit both new and returning players.

Everything to know about Control LTM which returns with Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event

First introduced with the release of Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance, the Control LTM soon became a fan favorite as players went gun-blazing in a large-scale game mode where teams of nine compete for control of three zones.

The LTM consists of existing POIs from Apex Legends' battle-royale map and features the following locations:

Storm Point: Barometer

World's Edge: Lava Siphon

Olympus: Hammond Labs

Players can spawn an infinite number of times in specific Spawn Waves at either their Home Base or the zone that your team has control of.

Taking control of all three zones will result in a Lockout, where a timer will start counting down, and if the controlling team successfully maintains possession within this period, they will immediately win the match.

Some available loadouts during a match of Control in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Players spawn as their preferred legend, with a pre-made loadout from a variety of choices that the match has to offer, each specializing in a different playstyle. The loadout and equipment upgrade as you rank up a tier by taking control of zones or defending one already in possession.

Players need to be mindful of Timed Events during the game's duration, such as Capture Bonuses, which reward a huge amount of points to your team upon completion, or Airdrops with powerful weapons and equipment.

With the Spellbound Collection Event, the following are the upcoming game mode updates for Control LTM in Apex Legends:

Join In Progress extended further into the match ( Matchmaking will try to fill empty player slots until one team has a score of 625 or there is a score difference of 300 between the teams)

Players that join a match in progress get some helpful boosts for their first spawn:

Skip the first spawn wave Spawn with Purple Armor and Helmet Get a full Ratings Tier ( Purple Weapons and an Ultimate Charge)

Added new end-of-match XP reward to Control (150 XP for completing a match).

If a team is losing by a score of 62 or more, they skip Spawn Waves.

Added Distance Indicator on the MRB in-world Icon.

Added Time Remaining Indicator on the MRB spawn point Map Icon.

Display a hint message when MRB placement is not possible, explaining why placement is failing (too close to friendly or enemy Home Base, too close to a Zone).

Bloodhound clues clean up after 30 secs instead of 90 secs.

Clean up Bloodhound clues when the player that left them behind dies (except for the player death clue).

Some more spawn tuning to prevent players from spawning close to enemies.

Set the Inventory Tab as the default ( instead of Scoreboard ) when accessing menus during gameplay.

Updates to Loadouts in the Loadout Selection Menu based on Weapon Meta Changes

Bug and Crash Fixes

Control LTM features teams of 9v9 in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Team imbalances or players leaving matches early can be a severe detriment to other players' experiences. To address such issues, Respawn has enabled players to join matches already in progress, allowing a way to change the tide of the game.

By skipping the first spawn wave, players joining the match midway will drop onto the map with Level three (purple) Armor and Helmet as well as a full Rating Tier skip that will grant them Purple Rarity weapons and a fully charged ultimate, so they can quickly adapt to the heat of the battle without being under-leveled.

Another important gameplay update is skipping spawn waves when the losing team has a score difference of 62 or more, making sure players contribute more to the game by spawning immediately, saving some crucial seconds. Furthermore, players who stick around till the end of the match will be rewarded with an additional 150 XP for their valiant effort.

Unlock the Phoenix Rising Horizon skin and the matching Blood Oath G7 Scout during the Spellbound Collection Event, coming Jan 10. Rise from the ashes and claim your victoryUnlock the Phoenix Rising Horizon skin and the matching Blood Oath G7 Scout during the Spellbound Collection Event, coming Jan 10. Rise from the ashes and claim your victory 🔥 Unlock the Phoenix Rising Horizon skin and the matching Blood Oath G7 Scout during the Spellbound Collection Event, coming Jan 10. https://t.co/WDVUBTzUga

Apex Legends Season 15 introduced players to the cosmic map of Broken Moon, the moon of the legend Seer's home planet, and the deadly new legend Catalyst, who harbors a personal vendetta against Seer. Apex Legends is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

