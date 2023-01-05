Apex Legends Spellbound Collection event: Start time, end date, and more

Season 15 of Apex Legends is all set to receive another major update which will introduce the Spellbound Collection Event to the game. The upcoming event will feature a wide variety of updates, features, items, and game modes that players will be able to enjoy for a limited period of time.

The Spellbound Collection Event kicks off on January 10, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT. As it's a time-limited event, players can participate in the celebrations and try out all of the new game modes for only two weeks before the event comes to an end on January 24, 2023.

The Spellbound Collection patch is one of the biggest updates that the game has received in some time now. There's indeed a lot that players can look forward to once it finally goes live, with some of the biggest highlights being the Control Limited-Time Mode, Private Match Creation, as well as all the Unique Spellbound Collection Event Cosmetics.

What to expect from the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection event

Once Apex Legends' Spellbound Collection Event finally goes live in a few days, players can look forward to these new additions:

1) Control Limited-Time Mode

Returning by popular demand, this LTM game will feature the classic fast-paced gameplay that many within the community adored. It was removed after the previous celebration and will once again be a temporary mode in the shooter title once it drops with the event patch.

2) Private Match Creation

During the span of the event, players will also be able to try out private match creation as it’s finally being made available to the entire Apex Legends player base.

Essentially, this feature allows players to create as well as host their own matches and private tournaments to add more flavor to the Spellbound celebrations.

3) Event-specific cosmetics

Like previous Apex Legends events, the upcoming Spellbound event will feature brand new Operator cosmetics that are specific to the event as well.

This time around, players will be able to get their hands on 24 new skins and accessories for a limited period of time. Some of the most prominent skins will include Legendary cosmetics for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage.

Additionally, if players are able to obtain all 24 new cosmetics in the game, they will then be eligible for receiving “Showstopper,” which is Seer’s latest heirloom.

4) Event Reward Tracker

Finally, the event will also feature a reward tracker, which is one of the new features that the Apex Legends community has been excited about for quite some time now.

With this tracker, players will now be able to earn additional prizes by completing various challenges and progressing through the event. The missions will be provided through the tracker system itself, with the challenges resetting every day.

This will stack with the Battle Pass progression as well, which is why players are advised to complete as many challenges as possible while the Spellbound Collection event is live.

