Apex Legends Spellbound Collection event official patch notes: Weapon changes and rotation, Control changes, and more

Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection event is on its way, and Respawn Entertainment has a lot in store for fans of the battle royale.

The patch will kick off the event celebration with rotation along with weapon and control changes. Additionally, there will be a fair number of bug fixes that will be making their way to the shooter.

Apex Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Respawn’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Apex Legends Spellbound Collection official patch notes

1) Spellbound Collection Event

Control changes

Join In Progress extended further into match ( Matchmaking will try to fill empty player slots until 1 team has a score of 625 or there is a score difference of 300 between the teams)

Players that join a match in progress get some helpful boosts for their first spawn: Skip the first spawn wave, Spawn with Purple Armor and Helmet, Get a full Ratings Tier ( Purple Weapons and an Ultimate Charge)

Added new end-of-match XP reward to Control (150 XP for completing a match).

If a team is losing by a score of 62 or more, they skip spawn waves.

Added Distance Indicator on the MRB in-world Icon.

Added Time Remaining Indicator on the MRB spawn point Map Icon.

Display a hint message when MRB placement is not possible explaining why placement is failing (too close to friendly or enemy Home Base, too close to a Zone).

Bloodhound clues clean up after 30 secs instead of 90 secs.

Clean up Bloodhound clues when the player that left them behind dies (except for the player death clue).

Some more spawn tuning to further try to prevent players from spawning close to enemies.

Set the Inventory Tab as the default ( instead of Scoreboard ) when accessing menus during gameplay.

Updates to Loadouts in the Loadout Selection Menu based on Weapon Meta Changes

Bug and Crash Fixes

Private Matches

Want to host your own tournaments? Private matches are now available for all players. Get ready to generate your own tournament codes and host custom private matches. Squad up with your friends and give it a try!

2) Weapon changes and rotation

Crafting Rotation

G7 Scout enters the crafter

C.A.R. SMG enters the crafter

Spitfire returns to the floor

Peacekeeper returns to the floor

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up

Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9)

Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43)

R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased to 15 (was 14)

Sentinel

Now requires one shield cell to Energize (was 2)

3) Bug fixes

Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.

10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.

New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.

Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.

Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.

Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.

Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.

Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.

Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.

Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.

Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.

DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.

DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0” in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with “1” will be just as low latency as DX11 with “0”.

Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone, removing the HUD.

Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.

Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.

