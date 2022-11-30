"My hardest challenge returns": Apex Legends streamer NiceWigg is redoing his 'Solo Q to Masters' challenge with a GameCube controller

Jack "NiceWigg" is a popular Apex Legends personality known for casting and streaming the game on Twitch. The 100 Thieves content creator is back to doing a 'Solo Q to Masters' challenge with a GameCube controller and has once again impressed the community with his skills.

Last week, Jack announced on Twitter that the challenge would return on November 26 and described it as the "hardest" one to date.

100T NiceWigg @NiceWigg My hardest challenge returns



GameCube controller Solo Q to Masters on PC



Round 2



Tomorrow 10 AM PST My hardest challenge returnsGameCube controller Solo Q to Masters on PCRound 2Tomorrow 10 AM PST https://t.co/lOSrywdNNe

NiceWigg is once again attempting the 'Solo Q to Masters' challenge with a GameCube controller in Apex Legends

The last time NiceWigg attempted the challenge was back in June 2021, when he finally reached Masters rank with a GameCube controller after many hours of streaming.

As a seasoned Apex Legends player, ranking up to Master's might not seem like a challenge. However, doing it solo is already a difficult endeavor, and many players would not even consider ranking up this way. NiceWigg, on the other hand, has added another layer of difficulty by using a controller that is more than a decade old to play the game.

Nintendo released the GameCube way back in 2001, and the console was discontinued in 2007. Despite using such old hardware, the caster was making some impressive plays, as evidenced by this clean spray from some distance with the R-301:

The clip has been widely shared on social media, with esports personality Jake Lucky commending the play as well. A couple of gamers also praised the GameCube controller, calling it one of the best controllers in terms of ergonomics. Of course, not everyone agreed. Here are some of the many reactions from the Apex Legends community:

Cody Dragon @Cody_Dragon @NiceWigg The gamecube controller is arguably the best ergonomically designed controller in the history of consoles. No surprises here. @NiceWigg The gamecube controller is arguably the best ergonomically designed controller in the history of consoles. No surprises here.

Jom @Jombompog @Cody_Dragon @NiceWigg Not true at all lmaoooo. Just because it looks weird doesn't mean it's ergonomical @Cody_Dragon @NiceWigg Not true at all lmaoooo. Just because it looks weird doesn't mean it's ergonomical

Fellow 100 Thieves personality 100T Raw posited that the streamer was just too good at the game:

Most people praised NiceWigg's gaming skills, with some even calling him an aimbot:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Apex Streamer 100T NiceWigg is doing a Solo Queue to Masters Challenge... on a Gamecube controller



And mans is still beaming Apex Streamer 100T NiceWigg is doing a Solo Queue to Masters Challenge... on a Gamecube controller And mans is still beaming https://t.co/UHh3Bdxj1c

Methamphetamine User @hisokussy @NiceWigg Literally not allowed to miss, might have to switch to controller @NiceWigg Literally not allowed to miss, might have to switch to controller

The controllers vs mouse and keyboard debate

There's a long-standing debate in the Apex Legends community about whether playing on a controller and using aim assist is a better deal than playing on a mouse and keyboard. NiceWigg's amazing clip reignited that debate down in the comments. It is interesting to note that the streamer himself has talked about this issue extensively and had quite a nuanced take.

Despite coming to the conclusion that the mouse and keyboard were objectively better suited for players looking to compete at the highest levels, he did mention that in close and mid-range shotgun and R-99 battles, controllers reign supreme with their player tracking and aim assists.

He concluded by saying:

"But for mouse and keyboard overall, man. I think it's worth investing your time into if you want to elevate your game and stuff like that... I'm just saying that like, you can see how much better you can really get compared to like the skill cap I feel like that's on the controller."

Considering that NiceWigg managed to get to the Apex Legends Masters rank in Season 9 with the GameCube controller, it's safe to say that controllers are not that far behind the mouse and keyboard.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes