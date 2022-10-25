Apex Legends introduces Stickers with season 15: How to unlock, apply, and more

Apex Legends season 15 arrives on November 1, 2022, and will introduce a brand new in-game cosmetic item into the game called Stickers. The fifteenth season of Apex Legends, called Eclipse, will allow players to add more personalization to their gameplay with the introduction of stickers that can be used on healing items.

Season 15 also introduces the new legend Catalyst, a brand new battle-royale map called Broken Moon, a Gifting system, ranked season, battle pass, and much more.

Apex Legends Season 15 brings customization to healing items with Stickers

In-game footage showing sticker visible when health item is in use (image via EA)

Apex Legends added noticeable changes to healing items with new and updated animations and sounds in the game with season 14. While that update didn't affect the general gameplay, Respawn has revealed that these changes were indeed related to the upcoming addition of stickers to the game.

It informed:

"With the newly updated healing animations (and sounds!), Respawn is introducing stickers, using the new animations to put emphasis. They'll be equippable on all healing items, including: syringes, med kits, shield cells, shield bats, and phoenix kits."

In-game look at how stickers will be applied to shield cells (image via EA)

These stickers add some much-needed customization to health items, being a welcome companion that adds humor during intense gunfights when players are healing. The stickers are designed by a bunch of Respawn artists, including Moy Parra, who is the creator behind the popular ApexToons series and runs the ToonCraft channel on YouTube.

These stickers will be released with epic rarity on launch, opening future possibilities for potential legendary or animated stickers with upcoming seasons and limited-time events.

How to apply Stickers in Apex Legends

In-game footage of the Sticker menu under the Loadout in season 15 (image via EA)

Players will be able to apply these stickers from the lobby in the Loadout section, with a separate menu labeled 'Stickers,' housing each healing item as follows: Health Injector (Syringes and Med Kits), Shield Cell, Shield Battery, and Pheonix Kit. Upon selecting the health item you wish to apply a sticker on, you will be presented with all the unlocked stickers that you can apply to the item.

These stickers can only be used for healing items at the moment and can only equip one sticker per item. Players should also know that stickers can only be applied at a designated location on the healing item, which will tie in with the latest healing animation, allowing proper visibility when players are healing.

How to earn and unlock stickers in Apex Legends

All upcoming stickers teased with season 15 (image via EA)

Apex Legends allows players both free and paid methods when it comes to unlocking in-game cosmetics. If that is also the case for Stickers, players can expect to unlock them through the following ways:

Method #1: Using crafting materials/Legend Tokens

Apex Legends provides two free in-game currencies to unlock items in the game, these include Crafting Materials and Legend Tokens. Crafting Materials are used to craft cosmetic items such as weapon skins, legend skins, and weapon charms, while Legend tokens are used to unlock Legends and recolor versions of existing skins.

Stickers having a specific rarity would signify that they are more likely to be unlocked with Crafting Materials, with their prices becoming higher depending on the type of rarity.

Method #2: From Apex Packs

Players can expect to unlock stickers when unpacking Apex Packs, the game loot box system that unlocks three random cosmetic items. Players can earn these packs from leveling up, battle passes, or from collecting treasure packs.

Method #3: Buying directly with Apex Coins

Players may directly purchase their desired stickers using Apex Legends' premium in-game currency, Apex Coins. The price of the stickers will be adjusted based on rarity, similar to crafting materials.

Method #4: From Battle Pass

Stickers could be a potential item that will be featured on battle passes following season 15. This tradition has been followed with holosprays and weapon charms ever since their arrival into the game. Players can expect to unlock stickers with the premium Battle Pass and even in the free tier.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Meet Catalyst and see the brutal beauty of Cleo in Apex Legends: Eclipse when it launches Nov 1 The new map Broken Moon has a fierce defender.Meet Catalyst and see the brutal beauty of Cleo in Apex Legends: Eclipse when it launches Nov 1 The new map Broken Moon has a fierce defender. Meet Catalyst and see the brutal beauty of Cleo in Apex Legends: Eclipse when it launches Nov 1 🔮 https://t.co/1MyFZI11dx

Apex Legends season 15 Eclipse will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes