Top 5 rarest weapon skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has hundreds of weapon skins that players can use for any of the various weapons in-game. Some of these weapon skins are harder to find than others.

This may be due to being exclusive to a short-lived event or being around in the earlier seasons. While popularity may also be a reason, all skins on this list are tough to find. Here are the top five rarest weapon skins.

The top five rarest weapon skins in Apex Legends

Skins can play a significant part in a player's decision to run a particular gun. Apart from the cool factor, certain guns have better visuals enabling clearer aiming or iron sights.

Because of the distinct advantage, some skins can give, players will prefer to use them over others. The guns here do not necessarily give an advantage to the player. However, they do provide them with bragging rights for rarity.

5) Hidden Agenda

This G7 Scout skin has only been available twice in-game in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

This special G7 Scout skin is a very rare one indeed. Not only does it require players to have the legendary skin, Cold Justice, before being able to purchase the skin for 6500 legend points, but it has only been in the store twice.

Originally available in April 2019, the skin made a second brief appearance in the store in December of 2021, making it extremely rare for players to obtain.

4) Madam Mayhem

This reskin of the P2020 is very rare and has only been featured in-game twice in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

While the P2020 may not always be a player's first choice of weapons to pick up, the Madam Mayhem skin has always been well regarded, although very rare.

Requiring the player to own the Lady Justice legendary skin, this item could be purchased in April 2019 for 6500 Legend Coins or in December 2021 for 1800 Apex Coins, making it another extremely rare skin for players.

3) The Blue Dragon

The Blue Dragon is a blue variant of The Crimson Firedrake in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Another G7 Scout skin makes it to the list with The Blue Dragon. This blue variant of The Crimson Firedrake skin is super rare because it was only available in February 2019 and required The Crimson Firedrake to use it.

It has recently popped up again in the shop in April of 2022, but due to its brief time in the spotlight, this weapon skin remains very rare.

2) The Fast Track

This ultra-cool Devotion skin is also ultra-rare in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

The Devotion is a hard-hitting weapon that would be worthy of having a skin called The Fast Track with its rapidly scaling damage. However, this skin is rare due to requiring the Nitro Kustom skin as well as having 6500 Legend Coins to craft it.

The skin was only featured a handful of times in February 2019, November 2021, and March 2022, making it very rare for players.

1) Total Eclipse

Total Eclipse is a very rare Prowler skin in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

The Prowler has always been an amazing gun to use, and having some great skins like Total Eclipse can make it more fun to take into battle.

However, the Total Eclipse required players to have access to the Spacewalker skin when it debuted in February 2019. It did not resurface again for players until March 2022, making it extremely rare. Players who have this skin should be proud to have it.

