Apex Legends: All upcoming weapon balances with Spellbound Collection Event

Apex Legends Season 15 will kick off the new year with the Spellbound Collection Event on January 10, 2023.

It will feature 24 limited-time in-game cosmetics for your favorite legends, Seer's new heirloom called the Showstoppers, new limited-time offers and bundles in the Store, tons of unlockable rewards and items, and the return of the community-loved Control mode.

The Collection Event update will also include a fresh batch of weapon-balancing tweaks that will aim to shake up the current meta with new crafting rotations, hop-up changes, and nerfs and buffs to some of the firearms from the Apex Legends weaponry.

Massive Sentinel buff, G7 Scout nerf, and other changes via Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event

While the festive season at the end of 2022 was welcomed with the Wintertide Collection Event, the new year itself calls for further celebration. And what better way to celebrate that start of 2023 than with the Spellbound Collection Event? It will leave players bewitched as their favorite legends dress up in mystical and captivating skins.

That being said, here are all the upcoming weapon-balancing tweaks as well as other changes that the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event update will bring:

1) Crating rotation

The latest update features new crafting rotation in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The following changes will be added to the Replicators with the start of the Spellbound Collection Event:

G7 Scout enters the crafter

C.A.R. SMG enters the crafter

Spitfire returns to the floor

Peacekeeper returns to the floor

The G7 Scout and C.A.R. SMG are among the most used ground-loot weapons in Apex Legends Season 15. With them being added to the Replicators, the weapon meta will witness the use of Marksman weapons less often, leaving only the Triple Take and 30-30 Repeater as ground loot.

The removal of the C.A.R. SMG from ground loot and into the Replicators will leave a power vacuum in close-range combat that may be filled with the Volt SMG and R-99, which are equally viable picks.

Another welcome update will be the addition of the Spitfire LMG to ground loot. It will allow the use of a different LMG that does not use energy ammunition, unlike the Devotion and L-Star EMG. The addition of the Peacekeeper to ground loot will shake up the shotgun meta, which is currently dominated by the Mastiff.

2) Hop-Up changes: Anvil Reciever

The latest update will nerf the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

With the Spellbound Collection Event, the following changes will be made to the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up:

Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9)

Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43)

R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)

The Anvil Receiver hop-up will be making a return to Apex Legends Season 15 as ground loot and crafting bundles. It appears to be quite effective on the already powerful R-301 and Flatline assault rifles. In the future, it will significantly enhance the damage per shot when the weapons are set to semi-auto, trading rate of fire, and consume more ammo.

The latest update appears to balance some of these amplified damages by lowering the damage received to limbs by 0.15x times. It will also provide a near-about 8-9% reduction to the damage per shot for the R-301 and the Flatline, respectively.

3) Weapon nerfs: G7 Scout

The G7 Scout marksman rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Upcoming change to the G7 Scout:

Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)

If the removal of the G7 Scout from ground loot and adding it to Crafting wasn't a hit to this weapon's pick rate, the damage reduction from 34 to 32 will surely have players reconsider this light ammo-fed marksman rifle.

The latest nerf will require four to five shots to crack a Level 3 (purple) and Level 4 (red) Evo Shield, respectively. It will significantly lower the TTK of this weapon and its viability in competitive scenarios.

4) Weapon buffs: Sentinel and Prowler Burst PDW

The Sentinel and Prowler SMG will be receiving major buffs in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The following changes will be made with the Spellbound Collection Event update:

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased to 15 (was 14)

Sentinel

Now requires 1 shield cell to Energize (was 2)

The requirement of only one shield cell to amp up the Sentinel's damage, which previously required two, is a major buff. This is because of the fact that sniping in Apex Legends isn't very popular due to the fast-paced and highly-mobile playstyle of the game.

The recent buff will allow players to do a great deal of damage with the Sentinel without running out of shield cells in their inventory as often.

The damage increase from 14 to 15 on the Prowler SMG will allow players to hit a whopping 75 damage per burst. This will factor in if they manage to hit all five bullets on target, easily breaking Level 1 and Level 2 Evo Shield with just one burst fire.

The cosmic map of Broken Moon, the legend Seer's home planet's moon, and the deadly new legend Catalyst — who has her own personal grudge against Seer — were introduced to players in Apex Legends Season 15. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

