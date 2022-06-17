"With Spitfire on the ground, no one will pick Rampage": Apex Legends community reacts to latest change in weapon availability

Weapons play a vital role in Apex Legends, given that not all play alike. Respawn regularly makes changes to bring balance to the game and ensure that a particular gun doesn't become overpowered.

While it could sometimes involve nerfs and buffs, the developers have decided to make a different kind of change to Rampage. With the latest update, the weapon will be available as floor loot, and the community made sure to express what they think about it.

Regarding weapons in the game, Apex Legends players have various options. It allows them to play according to their style and ensures they can follow different strategies. The Rampage was available in the crafting station, which is different from the regular patterns.

With the upcoming change, the gun will now be available across different map areas. While some are surprised by the change, others explained why Respawn might have made this decision.

Apex Legends community reacts to latest change to Rampage

Yesterday, Respawn declared the patch notes, and the Rampage is one of many things that have changed. The original post was made by Reddit user u/Lumineboi, who shared a screenshot from the latest patch notes.

The user expressed that the weapon will become much more common now as it will be available on the ground. Others also shared their thoughts about the latest change.

One gamer said they have barely seen anybody use Rampage in the game. They were sad, however, as the R-301 has also been given the same treatment. According to the user, they liked to craft the weapon and use it in the game.

Another player responded that they found just one person using Rampage in the 2 hours they played. With the weapon becoming available on loot, the chance for its usage will likely increase.

One gamer explained that the decision might have been made because it's not that good. They believe that there are plenty of other options in the same category which perform better.

For a few, the Spitfire is much more viable in comparison. They feel that Rampage works too slowly for their liking, and that's the only reason they prefer Spitfire.

Some are willing to get shot at by the Rampage rather than the Spitfire. In general, the latter is seen as a much more potent option.

One player thinks that the hate against Rampage is misplaced. They believe that the weapon's DPS isn't powerful, and there's no problem if more players start to use it.

Many are happy that Respawn is rotating these weapons in Apex Legends more often than they used to.

It remains to be seen how this change will affect the overall balance in the title. It's pretty evident that Rampage isn't overpowering for some, and there are better weapons to choose from.

Whether Rampage can gain a place in the meta will be a matter of the future.

