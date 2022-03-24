5 guns in Apex Legends Mobile with the highest DPS

Apex Legends Mobile made its way into the gaming market a few days back. The game has been released in a soft launch in ten countries. However, it has received a great response from mobile gamers and Battle Royale lovers from these regions.

Since weapons act as the pivot in the game, propelling players towards victory, it becomes important for them to choose the best weapons. However, amongst all the available weapons, guns with high DPS improves players' performance considerably.

List of weapons that have the highest DPS and can help Apex Legends Mobile players in the battle

1) Devotion

Devotion is the most lethal weapon in terms of damage in Apex Legends Mobile. With 240 DPS and a large magazine capacity, the LMG can easily help players eliminate their opponents in ranked mode matches. Players who can control the gun's recoil can emerge victorious in mid and long-range fights without any hindrance.

2) Hemlok

Hemlok has the highest DPS amongst all the Assaulf Rifles present in the Battle Royale title. The AR can decimate opponents in mid and long-range as players can switch between single-fire and burst-fire mode with a 198 DPS.

However, its only drawback is its firing mode, which automatic weapons can easily beat in close-range fights.

3) R-99

When it comes to high DPS, SMGs appear high up on the list as the category of weapons are primarily known to deal explosive damage in close-range fights. The R-99 reportedly has the highest firing rate amongst all SMGs, clocking to 198 DPS.

When equipped with an Epic extended magazine, the gun has the power to take down multiple opponents in a single spray. The gun best suits players with an aggressive mindset.

4) Havoc

Havoc is a deadly weapon in Apex Legends Mobile, renowned for maintaining decent damage to performance ratio. Best used with the Turbocharger hop-up, the Havoc Rifle has 198 DPS and the fastest projectile travel speed amongst all the Assault Rifles present in the game.

With a large magazine capacity of 38 (when equipped with an Epic extended magazine), the gun can be used in close and mid-range fights.

5) R-301 Carbine

The R-301 Carbine is known for its stable sprays in short, mid, and long-range fights, making it a "jack of all trades." To add to its accuracy, the gun also possesses a high 190 DPS.

The gun has negligible recoil (even without any attachments) and deals great damage, which has posited it as a favorite amongst players and fans of the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen