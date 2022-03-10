How to download Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS devices

Apex Legends Mobile eventually made its soft launch in the gaming market. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, the mobile version is released to cater to a large audience who play games on Mobile.

The soft launch has been carried out in ten specific countries - Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore. Players from these regions can easily download the game on their Android and iOS devices and enjoy the thrill of becoming a Legend.

Apex Legends Mobile: Minimum System Requirements and Installation process

The mobile version of Apex Legends was in its BETA testing for a long time. Finally, on March 8, Respawn and EA decided to launch the game, ending the wait for a lot of enthusiastic mobile gamers.

The primary download size for Apex Legends Mobile is 2.8GB. However, the in-game resource packs, if downloaded, can increase the total game size to 4.7GB.

For Android:

Minimum System Requirements

OS version: Android 8.1

CPU: Open GL 3.0 or higher

3GB free storage space

3 GB RAM (4 GB for getting better FPS)

Installation Process

Once the minimum requirements are met, players can use the following steps to install and play the game on their Android devices. Here's a look at the steps.

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play Store and search for the game

Step 2: Click on the Install option to initiate the download procedure

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, open the game and allow storage, and mic permissions

Step 4: Login to the game using Google Play or Facebook account

For iOS:

Minimum System Requirements:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: Apple A9 and above

3GB free storage space

At least 2GB RAM

Installation Process:

Here's a step-by-step installation guide for Apex Legends Mobile on iOS devices.

Step 1: Head over to the Apple Store and search for the game

Step 2: Click on the Download option to begin the download procedure

Step 3: After the installation is complete, allow storage, and mic permissions

Step 4: Login to the game using either the Google Play or Facebook account

Note: For both Android and iOS users, it is important to check whether they have enough mobile data or if they are connected to a Wi-Fi network as the download will require a lot of data.

