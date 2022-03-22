5 best guns in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile made its way into the gaming market a couple of weeks back. However, the soft launch was released in only 10 countries. Players from these regions have already downloaded and have been enjoying the thrilling nature of the game.

Since guns play the most important role in the battle royale genre, it becomes important for players to have knowledge about weapons before playing with them.

5 best guns that Apex Legends Mobile players can use include R-301 Carbine, EVA-8 Auto, and more

1) R-301 Carbine

R-301 Carbine is known for its laser-like sprays in short, long, and mid-range combat, which makes it a 'jack of all trades.' The gun is reportedly the best assault rifle in the game.

The gun has a slight recoil which can be easily controlled by effectively using ADS. Furthermore, the gun is renowned for dealing great damage and has the power to knock down multiple enemies in a single spray. The gun has a magazine capacity of 18, which can be increased to 28 when equipped with an extended magazine.

2) R-99

The R-99 is a beast of a weapon for intermediate and expert players. The submachine gun has one of the highest firing rates in the game, clocking in at 198 DPS. Although the Alternator is often compared to it, R-99's explosive burst fire makes it a deadly weapon to use in short-range combat.

R-99 can be hard to control as it only comes with 20 bullets. However, when equipped with an extended magazine, the gun holds 27 bullets which is enough to decimate an opponent.

3) EVA-8 Auto

EVA-8 is an automatic shotgun in Apex Legends Mobile and is best known for the destruction it causes in close-range fights. The gun has proven to be extremely handy for beginners.

The gun has been named '8' because of the bullet spread that shapes like the number 8. The shotgun has great hip-fire accuracy and can be controlled easily.

4) M600 Spitfire

M600 Spitfire is one of the best weapons in Apex Legends Mobile and is reportedly the best amongst the LMGs. With a medium rate of fire and impeccable hip-fire accuracy, the gun can fire stable sprays even from long ranges.

Furthermore, its magazine capacity is quite large, which makes the gun suitable even in close-range fights.

5) Kraber .50 - Cal

The Kraber. 50 - Cal is reportedly the best sniper-rifle in the game. Players using the weapon can knock down an enemy with a single headshot, making it the equivalent of the AWM in PUBG Mobile. Even a single bodyshot can break an enemy's armor.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan