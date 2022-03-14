Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI: What are they, where to get them, and best guns

Hailing from the battle royale genre, BGMI focuses on the "survival of the fittest" mode. The popular action game has provided players with several guns that help them eliminate opponents and survive till the end to win Chicken Dinners.

However, amongst the various guns, Bolt Action Rifles have gained immense popularity through the seasons. Although lots of users equip themselves with these firearms, only a few have mastered the art of sniping in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Everything known about Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI

What are Bolt Action Rifles, and where to find these guns on BGMI maps?

Bolt Action Rifles are weapons operated with the help of a bolt, generally located on the right side of the gun. They are single-shot snipers used for long-range fights.

These rifles can be found across different vicinities on the six classic mode maps. However, the AWM only comes as an exclusive air-drop Bolt Action Rifle.

Three most potent Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI

2) AWM

When it comes to Bolt Action Rifles in Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Arctic Warfare Magnum reigns supreme. As mentioned earlier, the AWM is exclusively found in air-drops, and its rarity has made the gun popular.

The single-shot sniper has the capability to eliminate enemies wearing Level 3 helmets.

Base Damage: 105

Muzzle: A Flash Hider, Compensator, or a Suppressor

Ammo: 300 Magnum

2) Kar 98K

Since the game's inception, the Kar98K has reportedly been the most popular Bolt Action Rifle. It has the power to eliminate an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet with a single headshot.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: A Flash Hider, Compensator, or a Suppressor

Ammo: 7.62 mm

3) Mosin Nagant

The Mosin Nagant was introduced some months back. Its magazine contains five bullets that can be increased to seven with an extended magazine.

It can be best used with a 6x or an 8x scope. However, the gun's high bullet drop has often resulted in it getting neglected by users.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: A Flash Hider, Compensator, or a Suppressor

Ammo: 7.62 mm

