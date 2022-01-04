3 tips to get maximum airdrop loot in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and therefore has similar mechanics and features in the game. Both versions hail from the battle royale genre that can be played on mobile devices. Battle royale stands on four pillars: landing, looting, surviving, and killing. This is where the airdrop feature spices things up.

There used to be almost five airdrops in a classic match. However, nowadays, the introduction of a couple of airdrops at one go (in some matches) has increased the maximum number of airdrops in a single BGMI and PUBG Mobile classic match to six.

Just like in the PUBG PC game, the mobile versions have seen players flock to the airdrop to get hold of exclusive airdrop weapons that can come in handy during fights at different points of matches. Here's a guide to obtaining maximum airdrop loot in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

Best tips that BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite players can follow to get maximum airdrop loot

1) Always carry a vehicle during drop hunting

Vehicles come in handy while drop hunting in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. They not only help in traversing for airdrops that are dropped at a farther distance, but they can also act as covers by bursting them out when getting shot from enemies keeping a watch on the airdrop.

Furthermore, players can quickly get hold of maximum loot and then leave the airdrop with ease if they carry vehicles with them.

2) Proper communication

The Squad mode entails proper communication at every point in a classic match in BGMI and PUBG mobile. Squads that follow the calls of an IGL and communicate constantly are seen to do better than the squads that run helter-skelter without any concrete plans.

While going for airdrops, players must communicate and inform the other squadmates to give them cover from lurking enemies.

3) Search for flare guns and use them

The introduction of flare guns has made the classic matches in BGMI and PUBG Mobile more exciting. Flare guns are rare and can attract a lot of enemies when they are fired aimed at the sky.

However, the loot in flare gun airdrops is almost double that of normal airdrops as it contains two exclusive guns instead of the mundane one found in normal airdrops. Such rich loot can help squads win fights easily.

