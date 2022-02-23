Game breaking Sentinel insta-charge bug returns in Apex Legends Season 12

The Sentinel rifle in Apex Legends is one of the most potent snipers in the game once charged up. But what makes it even more powerful is how a bug can charge the rifle almost instantly so that players can get an advantage with it at any time.

Since Season 11 of the Apex Legends, bugs with Rampage LMG and Sentinel have remained common. The infamous problem with both weapons reappeared in Season 12 Defiance, initiating the effort to fix it once more.

How the Sentinel insta-charge bug is triggered in Apex Legends Season 12

The bolt-action sniper-rifle was added to Apex Legends in Season 4 and brought a new way to use a weapon in the Outlands. One of the defining factors for Sentinel wasn’t the fact that it was the first bolt-action rifle in Apex Legends, but its ability to get charged and deal more damage.

Charging the rifle takes only two Shield cells to amplify it and add 25% more damage to the sniper. This effect stays for 120 seconds, and every shot taken reduces 15 seconds. To get this buff, it takes only five seconds to charge it up, but with the weapon bug, it happens in a blink of an eye.

This bug can only be performed with Revenant and is easy to perform. All players need to do is stay in a holstered position and draw out their tactical ability. While holding the tactical ability, they need to pick out their Sentinel and start charging it. As soon as the charging begins, users need to move forward and trigger the bug.

While all these exploits seem fun at first, Respawn does not willingly entertain them and ensures action is taken. As a result, gamers who take advantage of these sly tricks are likely to suffer sanctions in the future, or worse, permanent bans.

