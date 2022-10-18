When will Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse be released? New legend Catalyst, brand new map, gifting system, and more revealed

The latest season of Apex Legends is almost two weeks away, and the developers have started their first batch of official announcements for Season 15. The new season arrives on November 1, 2022 and will feature a new legend, battle royale map, gifting system, and more.

Apex Legends' first official announcement for Season 15 was made through the latest episode of their Stories from the Outlands series. The episode, called Last Hope, provided the first look at Catalyst and her backstory. It also hinted at the new map, which is located on the moon of the legend Seer's home planet, Borea.

The new season also brings the start of a brand new competitive ranked season and all-new exclusive cosmetics with a season-long Battle Pass. Here's everything coming to Season 15 of Apex Legends.

New legend: Catalyst

Season 15 introduces a new legend (Image via EA)

Every season of Apex Legends introduces a new character to the game. From adrenaline-pumped daredevils to killing machines, Apex Legends has a diverse collection of playable characters, and the roster is set to get even bigger with Catalyst, the game's first trans legend.

The official description of Catalyst states the following:

"The experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."

Catalyst's abilities seem to originate from a substance called ferrofluid, a form of liquid metal that was teased in the episode. The description hints at her being a defensive legend, similar to Rampart and Gibraltar. She will likely be able to use her abilities to create cover.

New battle-royale map

A look at the new map from the Apex Legend's latest teaser (Image via EA)

Following Apex Legend's tradition of launching a brand new map every three seasons, Season 15 takes players to a moon called Cle. The moon houses the new map in its semi-destroyed state after it was struck by a meteor. The official description on EA's website states the following:

"STELLAR NEW MAP: In Boreas' shadow, the newest home of the Apex Games gleams."

While the official name is yet to be revealed, the new home for the Apex Games will be a familiar spot for legends like Seer and Catalyst, as it takes place on the dying moon of their home planet, Borea. Players can expect unique voice lines during gameplay.

New gifting system

Season 15 will be introducing a new gifting system for players (Image via EA)

Apex Legends is all set to introduce a new gifting system that will allow players to gift in-game store items to their friends. This new feature will enable players to purchase skins for their friends and teammates with Apex coins.

Players will be allowed to send five gifts every 24 hours. Gifts can only be sent to players who have been on your friend list for over two weeks, and their accounts must be above level 10. Items that are gifted will be non-refundable.

New Season 15 Eclipse Battle Pass

A new season brings an all-new Battle Pass in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

One of the many things that players look forward to with every season is the all-new Battle Pass featuring fresh and exciting cosmetics. This season's Battle Pass will feature 100 tiers of unlockable rewards, including legendary skins, reactive weapon skins, music packs, player banners, weapon charms, and more.

The Battle Pass is divided into free and premium tracks. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for just 950 Apex coins (roughly $10) or buy a bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins that instantly unlocks the first 25 tiers.

Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

