New Apex Legends Arenas map linked to Seer

The Apex Legends Halloween event is just around the corner and fans are excited as they get to play in a Seer-themed Arenas map. The Halloween event is something that the players look forward to, owing to the Halloween-themed cosmetics and limited-time game modes.

For the Monsters Within event, players will get to play on a new Arenas map that is set on Seer’s home planet, called Boreas. The new map is called “Encore” and is great for close-range gunfights.

Exploring Seer's connection to the new Apex Legends Arenas map

The Apex Legends Halloween event is coming out on 2 October 2021. The Arenas game mode features a new map called “Encore”, which is a Seer-themed map as it is set on his home planet, Boreas.

The map has three lanes, which is great for both horizontal and vertical aspects of gunfights. Sending a Pathfinder or Octane on the flanks while having a Seer, Bloodhound or Bangalore in the center lane would be a good composition for the new map.

Shrugtal @shrugtal Encore, releasing with the event on the 12th, is located on Seer's home planet of Boreas. You can see the shattered moon in the sky, along with other interesting props scattered throughout the level. Encore, releasing with the event on the 12th, is located on Seer's home planet of Boreas. You can see the shattered moon in the sky, along with other interesting props scattered throughout the level. https://t.co/TE04vMXl1x

The map is connected to Seer in other ways apart from it being set on his home planet, Boreas. In Seer’s character bio, it says that he is a cursed child who “would bring pain and suffering to the world.” The moon of Boreas was struck by a meteor on the night of his birth. Seer always thought he was some kind of monster because he was shunned by society and considered a bad omen.

He then started to excel in Arenas and made a name for himself. The character bio reads:

Also Read

“The boy born under a bad omen and a terrible myth has taken this tale and created an even greater legend. He is Seer—an icon of the shunned, the unaccepted, and the unabashedly original.”

With these connections to the latest character from the game, the Apex Legends community is speculating about the presence of various Easter eggs that they might be able to discover. However, as of now, there isn’t any confirmation regarding the Easter eggs and fans will have to wait until the Apex Legends Monsters Within event is out.

Edited by Sabine Algur