How to fix Apex Legends Loading and Compiling Shaders error easily

Apex Legends Season 10 has not been easy for both players and developers due to a sea of technical issues. The Evolution Collection event came with many server issues that prevented players from playing. Accompanying technical bugs like audio being completely cut out during a gunfight while playing a ranked game in Apex Legends.

Another recent issue players have been facing is the Loading and Compiling Shader issues. While starting Apex Legends, players noticed a Compiling Shader issue that takes forever to load. Some players have had to wait for over 15 minutes trying to enter the game.

Suggested fix for Apex Legends Loading and Compiling Shaders error

Apex Legends Season 10 has seen a sea of bugs and server issues impacting the players’ experience. Developers at Respawn Entertainment have been actively participating in forums such as Reddit, where players are constantly giving constructive feedback, which has been implemented in the game.

Another issue that the Apex Legends community pointed out was the Loading and Compiling Shader problem. This issue can be frustrating for the Apex Legends player base as they have to wait a long time to enter the game. Players have complained of a long waiting period which has gone up to about 15 minutes.

The Apex Legends community has tried a variety of fixes, most of which involve players deleting and installing the game again. But these efforts did not bear fruit as they continued to complain about these problems.

Sources claim that Apex Legends was Loading and Compiling Shaders in an attempt to reduce lag. The issue was reported mainly by PC players. Therefore, the fix for this problem only applies to PC.

Update the graphic driver.

Locate the computer’s GPU control panel. Further, locate and disable the shader cache.

Apply the change that was made.

Locate the GPU control panel and re-enable the shader cache.

After making re-enabling the shader cache, restart the PC and load the game.

Developers at Respawn Entertainment are yet to issue an official statement to the Apex Legends community regarding a possible fix.

Edited by Srijan Sen