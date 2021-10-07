Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Showdown event details

The Apex Legends community is excited about the competitive scene as the Apex Legends Global Series is right around the corner. But, fans express their excitement for a tournament that is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2021, and that is the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends tournament.

The event is called Apex Legends Showdown, and the broadcast will begin at 4 PM CT (October 8, 2021, 2:30 AM IST) on the Twitch Rivals channel and the personal channel of the popular content creators and professional players taking part in the tournament. This is a tournament that will feature both professional and amateur Apex Legends players with a prize pool of 50,000 USD.

Apex Legends Showdown event details

The Apex Legends Showdown will feature popular content creators like Timmy 'iiTzTimmy' An and NRG’s LuluLuvely as captains of the teams. The tournament will feature TSM’s ImperialHal, TSM’s Eric 'Snip3down' Wrona, 100 Thieves’ newest member, Jack 'NiceWigg' Martin, and Turner 'Tfue' Tenney as well. These are some of the players who will captain teams and battle it out for a 50,000 USD cash prize.

Timmy @iiTzTimmy I NEED AN APEX CONTENT CREATOR AND A VARIETY STREAMER FOR THIS NEXT APEX TWITCH RIVALS ON THE 7TH! PLS HELP I NEED AN APEX CONTENT CREATOR AND A VARIETY STREAMER FOR THIS NEXT APEX TWITCH RIVALS ON THE 7TH! PLS HELP

This tournament was initially set to take place on September 23, 2021, but was postponed to October 7, 2021, due to the myriad of server issues that the players were facing at the time.

The tournament will also feature a change in the format owing to the rules allowing teams to have stacked professional players. This means amateur players getting killed easily by Apex Legends players who play the game for over eight hours every day.

The new format states that each team can have only one former or current professional player, one Apex Legends content creator, and one player that streams various games on their channel. This will balance out the teams breaking the previous competitive structure of the tournament.

The previous format featured a draft system which will also be removed. Captains of the team get to pick streamers and content creators of their choice to join their team. The event organizers highlighted that they want to maintain the competitive integrity and ensure a level playing field. Therefore the teams will be carefully inspected by the organizers.

