Apex Legends Bloodhound event finale ends on a high

Apex Legends introduced a new type of event called Apex Chronicles. The first Apex Chronicle features the technological tracker, Bloodhound.

The challenges are designed in such a manner that it injects narrative into the game. Players can choose to play Bloodhound and complete these narrative-driven challenges. Upon doing so, players will receive Battle Pass stars and three Bloodhound Apex packs.

With all of the chapters and challenges released, Bloodhound’s story in this event has ended. Apex Legends players enjoyed witnessing the technological tracker morph into an individual proud of their roots and identity.

Apex Legends Bloodhound event finale

Bloodhound has lived a life of guilt and sorrow, which is apparent as the white raven continues to torment the legend. Eventually, Bloodhound overcomes the guilt and takes pride in their identity.

In the third chapter, Bloodhound continues to track the injured prowler and locates it at the top of the mountain. At the end of the game, the technological tracker goes to the Apex Legends firing range and boards an airship. This takes the legend to the top of the mountain, where the injured prowler is barely clinging to life.

Bloodhound continues to search for the injured prowler, and the white raven continues to induce guilt within the legend. The white raven says:

“Ah, young one. Once so promising. As they who mastered the old ways and the new. You were meant to be Allfather’s knife, cutting our trail into the future. But you? You bit your tongue. You wallow in desire. You play your games. You are no Blodhundr. You are a failure.”

The Bloodhound is taunted by five other Bloodhounds floating in the air with their eyes flared up. They continue to mock, and the legend hears their own voice, saying, “I am nothing”.

Bloodhound responds angrily:

“No, I am BLODHUNDR. Allfather guides all my parents, Boone. To take the responsibility of all is to take the power of the Gods. I am not God. And I am not nothing. I am Blodhundr.”

Also Read

The Bloodhound goes on to comfort the injured prowler and explains that dying is part of life. The legend wishes that the injured prowler goes to Valhalla and that it is not alone.

We see the Apex Legends character overcome their fears and transform into an individual proud of their identity. This transformation was heartwarming to watch despite the Apex Legends character’s guilt and sorrow being manifested in the form of a white raven.

Edited by Ravi Iyer