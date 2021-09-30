What is "Apex Chronicles" in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is constantly releasing new content for the community and player base despite ongoing server issues. Since the launch of Season 10, fans have received various new content that includes a new legend, map changes, a new weapon, and numerous limited-time cosmetics.

Apex Legends also features the new Apex Chronicles, which has the entire community talking. It is a new type of event introduced by Respawn Entertainment to inject a narrative into the game, allowing gamers to understand their characters deeper.

Apex Chronicle is a Bloodhound event titled "Old Ways, New Dawn".

Respawn recently launched a new event titled Apex Chronicles. It is a new type of event in Apex Legends that focuses on a legend to make the game narrative-driven. The event centers around the technological tracker, Bloodhound.

Apex Legends @PlayApex

bit.ly/3m4inUI Introducing our new event type: Apex Chronicles. Peep the link below to learn more and dive into our first one, "Old Ways, New Dawn" featuring Bloodhound tomorrow, Sept 29. Introducing our new event type: Apex Chronicles. Peep the link below to learn more and dive into our first one, "Old Ways, New Dawn" featuring Bloodhound tomorrow, Sept 29.

bit.ly/3m4inUI https://t.co/Vmx8WM56XI

This event consists of challenges that players can complete, which will result in the completion of the quest. During the process, they will understand the character better, owing to the story-like nature of the quests.

Users can choose to play Bloodhound and complete a series of challenges in non-ranked games in World's Edge. The challenges are designed such that they will require gamers to utilize Bloodhound's abilities to finish them.

They will have to choose Bloodhound during the character selection before entering into a non-ranked match in Apex Legends. Players then have to be on the lookout for a White Raven, which will trigger the event. After the prologue, the challenges will lead to further clues.

Upon completing the quests, users will get three Bloodhound-themed Apex packs containing the relevant cosmetics in Apex Legends.

This is the first Apex Chronicle event that revolves around Bloodhound. The Apex Legends community is speculating about further events centered around each legend and its relevant lore.

While it seems like gamers might get an Apex Chronicle event for each legend, the Apex Legends community awaits official statements from Respawn Entertainment.

