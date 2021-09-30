Apex Legends leaked weapons fans can expect in future seasons

Apex Legends is currently generating a lot of content for its player base. A new legend, weapon, and numerous cosmetics have been introduced since the launch of Season 10. Respawn Entertainment has always been known for creating new content so their players have a refreshing gaming experience on a regular basis.

Despite Apex Legends pumping out new content from time to time, its players are always looking for possible new content that will be released in the future. Popular Apex Legends data miners like Shrugtal and Garret are always releasing information that gets the entire community excited and hopeful. Garret, in his most recent YouTube video, talks about certain unreleased weapons that fans can expect in the upcoming seasons.

Possible new Apex Legends weapons in future seasons

The Apex Legends player base is always excited about the release of new content. The latest weapon that was added to the game was the Rampage LMG which did change the game meta to a certain extent.

In a recent YouTube video, popular Apex Legends data miner, Garret, talks about certain weapons that fans can expect to see in the future.

Nemesis Burst AR

Funnily enough, this weapon was accidentally leaked in the Evolution Collection Event trailer. It is expected to have similar damage and attack range as the R-301 Carbine. The gun will most likely be a three-round burst fire gun that will use energy ammo. YouTuber Skeptation modded the weapon into the game to give players a glimpse of what to expect. Developers confirmed that the weapon was leaked in the trailer as well as the patch notes, but would not be featured in Season 11.

Hailstorm LMG

This leaked weapon is said to be an LMG and sources speculate that it will run on Light ammo. The weapon is expected to have a relatively large magazine capacity. Currently, the only information available in the Apex Legends file is its recoil pattern. Theories suggest that it will have low DPS but is compensated with a high rate of fire, recreating a sort of “hail effect”.

Car SMG

The entire Apex Legends community is definitely on the hype train for this particular weapon. The weapon was featured in Titanfall 2 and has been leaked in the trailer as well. The game files show that the recoil pattern and the weapon sounds have already been added. The weapon could be featured within the next two seasons, according to data miner Garret.

All of this information has been revealed by data miners, but the Apex Legends community still awaits official confirmation regarding these possible new weapons.

