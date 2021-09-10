Titanfall 2 developers, Respawn Entertainment, fix game crashing exploit; DDoS attacks persist

Titanfall 2 was once the talk of the town. Many considered it the "crème de la crème" of FPS games; sadly, that's not the case anymore. The title has been continually getting hit for months with DDoS attacks, and things are only getting worse.

On September 9, reports of a security vulnerability affecting Titanfall 2 began springing up from multiple sources. Respawn Entertainment eventually put out a tweet regarding the same, but the damage was already done due to their lack of punctuality.

As soon as the issue was discovered, rumors started spreading that the "security vulnerability" could give hackers access to the player's devices. Widespread panic ensued within the community, with hundreds rushing to uninstall the game.

A few hours after the initial tweet by the developers, it was confirmed that the rumors were not true. While the "security vulnerability" was indeed real, it could only be used to crash the game and not exploit the player's devices.

As of today, September 10, an update was issued to solve the problem and make Titanfall 2 safe once more. However, the title is still unplayable for many players.

According to the community, this particular issue has been ignored for long as well.

Cool. now do something about the ddosers like we've been asking for a year. Stop ignoring it. — Ron Don Volante (@Dr_Volante) September 10, 2021

Will Respawn Entertainment ever stop DDoS attacks from affecting Titanfall 2?

Although Titanfall 2 is safe to play once more, the real question is: "Is it even playable?"

Well, according to many community members, due to the continuous DDoS attacks, the game suffers from insanely high ping, which renders it unplayable.

Sure it works, at 12K ping lol pic.twitter.com/CjOzZzHz3y — Raizen (@raizenriehl) September 10, 2021

After months of asking the developers to fix the issue, it has fallen on deaf ears, and fans have taken note of the same. It's no secret that Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment's "Golden Battle Royale Goose," is a top priority.

Given that the F2P game earnings hit $600 million in the fiscal year 2021 from various monetized features, it's no secret that all resources are being pushed towards keeping the game operational at all costs.

What a load of ****. I've payed money for this game. They cannot just close down the servers. Stop defending anti consumer practices — IcePlum (@IcePlumIsBad) September 9, 2021

Given the state of the game, it's genuinely unclear what happens next. By now, most players have accepted that the issue will persist. The only question left to be asked: "How long before Respawn Entertainment pulls the plug on Titanfall 2 servers?"

While a handful of fans agree that it's time to say goodbye, the majority of the community plans on sticking to "Protocol 2" and digging in. It's regrettable and painful to watch one of the greatest FPS games of this generation dying a slow death.

