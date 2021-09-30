Location of all white Ravens in Apex Legends Bloodhound event

The Apex Legends Bloodhound event has the player base excited since this is the first time players are getting a glimpse of narrative-driven challenges in the game. The new Apex Legends event contains multiple challenges that a player must complete in order to receive three Bloodhound-themed Apex packs.

For players to take part in this event, they would have to queue in as a Bloodhound into non-ranked games. The player must search for a white Raven in order to trigger the event.

This white Raven can be found in multiple locations spread throughout World’s Edge. Popular Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal has created a pocket guide showcasing all the white Raven waypoints.

Apex Legends Bloodhound event white Raven locations

Apex Legends players now have an opportunity to learn more about their characters with the introduction of Apex Chronicles. Players can now complete challenges and go on a journey to understand more about the characters they play.

bit.ly/3m4inUI Introducing our new event type: Apex Chronicles. Peep the link below to learn more and dive into our first one, "Old Ways, New Dawn" featuring Bloodhound tomorrow, Sept 29. Introducing our new event type: Apex Chronicles. Peep the link below to learn more and dive into our first one, "Old Ways, New Dawn" featuring Bloodhound tomorrow, Sept 29.

Players will have to complete the quest in non-ranked games in World’s Edge and choose Bloodhound during character selection before entering the game. Players will have to search for a white Raven to start the event.

Popular data miner Shrugtal has created a pocket guide displaying all the white Raven waypoints. He mentioned that the guide does not contain the starting point of the quest. However, players can search for the starting points by exploring all the white Raven waypoints mentioned in the map below.

Shrugtal @shrugtal Here's a pocket guide to Old Ways, New Dawn as it goes live today. All possible raven waypoints are marked below. It's unclear where the "start" is, so you will have to do a bit of hunting at these locations. Here's a pocket guide to Old Ways, New Dawn as it goes live today. All possible raven waypoints are marked below. It's unclear where the "start" is, so you will have to do a bit of hunting at these locations. https://t.co/1lR0jthKMQ

Each player trying to complete the quest will have a unique path in order to avoid overlapping with other players completing the quest in the same game. The devs understand that it is risky to complete these challenges in-game and therefore have implemented a checkpoint system.

Should a player die while trying to complete these challenges, their progression will be saved and they can start from the last checkpoint in the following game.

The Apex Chronicles is a refreshing addition, injecting narrative into the game. Players can enjoy the game from a different perspective owing to the story-based quests in Apex Legends. It will be interesting to see more legends being featured in the Apex Chronicles, provided this event is well received by the player base.

