Apex Legends Season 11 battle pass information and skins confirmed

Apex Legends is currently working on creating a ton of content for players in Season 10. That being said, players tirelessly await content that will be released in the future. Data miners like Shrugtal and Garret have given the player base a lot of information regarding Season 11.

There is some new information regarding the Season 11 battle pass that might change the odds of new players purchasing it. Apex Legends players buy the pass because all the cosmetics that one receives are exclusive and are not available for purchase again. There was a strong case for the exclusivity of the items.

But a response from Apex Legends in their FAQ section suggests that Respawn will be doing things differently after Season 11.

Items in Apex Legends battle pass may not be exclusive

The Apex Legends player base looks forward to every season predominantly due to new legends and map changes. Another big reason for the excitement is also due to the battle pass. Each pass includes a ton of new cosmetics. This is exclusive to people who purchased the pass and will not be available for purchase in the future.

However, Respawn Entertainment plans on making changes to the battle pass from Season 11 onwards. In one of the questions in the FAQ section of Apex Legends news, the response indicated a clear change forthcoming.

They clarified that items in the pass could return in future events or promotions. This means that cosmetics might not be exclusive to the pass. All players will still be able to purchase those cosmetics despite not having access to the battle pass.

Apex Legends content researcher @kralrindo on Twitter leaked a few weapon skins from Season 11 battle pass. They are Flatline, G7 Scout, Volt SMG, Wingman, Devotion, and Spitfire. These skins have tribal prints, indicating a tropical-themed battle pass. These appear to be Apex Legends' blue rarity skins.

Data miners have already revealed that players can expect to see a new map in Season 11 called Tropics. Other sources are also suggesting that the new Apex Legends battle pass weapons will showcase a tropical theme. For now, only a few blue rarity skins have been revealed.

