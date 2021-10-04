How to find white ravens in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is an FPS battle royale game that primarily focuses on aim and movement mechanics. Despite that, Apex Legends has weaved an intricate lore for each character on the roster. In Season 10, Apex Legends launched a new type of event called Apex Chronicles. This event celebrates the character’s lore and allows players to understand their favorite legends on a deeper level.

The first Apex Chronicle is centered around the technological tracker, Bloodhound. Players would have to choose Bloodhound in a non-ranked game taking place in World’s edge. To start the event, they will have to search for a white raven. Upon interacting with it, players will have to track an injured prowler to complete the challenges.

Apex Chronicles event in Apex Legends: How to find a white raven and complete the Bloodhound quest

Apex Legends players will have to search for a white raven to trigger the event. The white raven has multiple spawn locations present in the southern part of the map around Lava Siphon. Upon entering the game, one will have a gold marker highlighted on their map which will be located in Lava Siphon. Players can land there and search for a white raven. Popular data miner Shrugtal has released a pocket guide of all the white raven waypoints for the event.

Shrugtal @shrugtal Here's a pocket guide to Old Ways, New Dawn as it goes live today. All possible raven waypoints are marked below. It's unclear where the "start" is, so you will have to do a bit of hunting at these locations. Here's a pocket guide to Old Ways, New Dawn as it goes live today. All possible raven waypoints are marked below. It's unclear where the "start" is, so you will have to do a bit of hunting at these locations. https://t.co/1lR0jthKMQ

Upon interacting with the raven, players will have to follow a trail of yellow markers that will lead them to the injured prowler. As one continues to track, they can see a notification pop-up that reads “progress saved”. This allows players to continue tracking in the next game if they die to a team while tracking.

On reaching the end of the challenge, players will come across another white raven that says, “Have you chosen exile?” to which the Bloodhound replies “Arthur?”. Each player’s path while tracking will differ in order to avoid overlapping. Some players found the second white raven near the tunnel close to Staging and others found it close to the train station east of Thermal Station.

Also Read

This will mark the completion of chapter one of the challenges. This event is split into multiple chapters and players can currently complete the prologue and chapter one. Upon completing all the challenges, players will receive three Bloodhound Apex packs.

The Apex Legends community is speculating about the release of future Apex Chronicles that will feature each legend on the roster. Despite speculation, fans will have to wait for an official statement from Respawn Entertainment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far