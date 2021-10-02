Apex Legends players caught in false ban wave

Apex Legends has been facing server issues since the launch of the Evolution Collection Event. Soon after it came out, users had a tough time trying to play the game.

While some players had trouble connecting to servers, many of their accounts were banned despite not infringing on Respawn Entertainment’s terms and conditions.

The devs have added a new type of error displayed to lots of players. This was called “code:snake”. This created a lot of issues as gamers were getting temporarily banned even when they hadn’t cheated while playing Apex Legends.

Apex Legends players continue to face false bans

The Apex Legends community is fuming over an issue that’s banning many players despite playing by the rules. Respawn is attempting to ban all the cheaters that have taken over the Ranked games, but several players are unjustifiably getting caught in this ban hammer.

In a recent update, users have been facing a new type of error called code:snake. It temporarily bans them without stating the duration or reason, leaving the Apex Legends community infuriated.

A representative from Respawn recently announced that they had completed the purge, updating the ranking list and making it wholly accurate and cheater-free. While this may be the case, many gamers have been caught in this wave.

Garret, a popular Apex Legends data miner, said:

“I just think it’s ironic that actual cheaters have to be manually banned, but non-cheaters are accidentally [automatically] banned for no reason. It’s just really, really silly.”

Conor Ford, the security analyst for Apex Legends, recently tweeted regarding the purge conducted to remove cheaters from the game’s rankings. He said:

“Aware that a couple of users sitting at the top of the leaderboard are cheaters. They are already banned. They should be purged from their spots soon.”

On the same day, the purge was complete, and the updated rankings were accurate and cheater-free. While this might be good news, fans are waiting for a response regarding the unjustified bans that many have faced while playing Apex Legends.

