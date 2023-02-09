What are the Remastered Legend Classes in Apex Legends? All classes, assigned legends, and class perks breakdown

Apex Legends: Revelry will introduce a new class system for its existing legends with the season's global release on February 14, 2023. The 16th season will feature the characters being assigned to all-new roles with their own set of passive class perks, and these are sure to change the tide of the game in massive ways.

Along with the new remastered classes, Season 16 of Apex Legends will also feature the introduction of a brand new Nemesis assault rifle, a fresh Anniversary Collection Event to celebrate the title's fourth birthday, the new Team Deathmatch game mode, and a lot more.

Apex Legends: Revelry will reassign curernt legends into new classes with fresh perks

Apex Legends @PlayApex We’ve got tons of fun and excitement planned for this Season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Check out everything we have in store We’ve got tons of fun and excitement planned for this Season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Check out everything we have in store 👇 https://t.co/hmoAx589C0

Apex Legends currently houses 23 unique and diverse playable characters, referred to as "legends," each with their own set of three abilities: a passive, a tactical, and an ultimate. Along with these legend-specific powers, some retain additional passive perks based on their current class and hitboxes.

The release of each new season features the arrival of a new legend. However, with Season 16 "Revelry," the developers have decided to focus their attention on managing the game's current roster, which has been growing stagnant for some time now, with only a few legends considered meta or competitively viable.

With the release of Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry, the FPS title will introduce the following Remastered Legend Classes with their respective characters and exclusive class perks:

1) Assault - Combat Utility and Initiation

The Assault legend class in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry (Image via EA)

The Assault class consists of legends that specialize in initiating combat, serving as the powerhouses in teams. They are responsible for winning engagements and providing the necessary gunfight advantages through their abilities.

With their passive perks, Assault legends can store more ammunition and unlock the newly introduced "Red" Supply Bins that feature weapon attachments such as magazines, optics, hop-ups, and more.

Featured Legends:

Bangalore

Ash

Fuse

Mad Maggie

Revenant

Class perks:

Access the Secret Compartment of Weapon Supply Bins

Contains 4 "smart loot" attachments for you or your team's current loadout

One loot slot is reserved for optics

Chances for a magazine & hop ups are lower than for other gear

If the secret compartment is opened while no one on your team has a weapon, a weapon will drop with 2 attachments for it

Min Tier for all attachments is RARE

Carry more ammo per ammo stack

Light, Heavy and Energy ammo can stack one extra

Shotgun & Sniper Ammo has a reduced extra stack

2) Skirmisher - Combat Mobility and Escape

The Skirmisher legend class in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry (Image via EA)

In terms of their offensive abilities, Skirmishers are comparable to the Assault class. But their main strength lies in their ability to rescue themselves and their teams from perilous combat situations.

Through their passive perk, they can gain prior knowledge about the contents of a Care Package and can help their team gear up on powerful loot.

Featured Legends:

Wraith

Valkyrie

Octane

Horizon

Mirage

Pathfinder

Class perks:

Can spot incoming Care Packages to see the highest value contents in them

Care Packages are revealed by looking at them for a few seconds

They can be spotted in the air as they fall or at their landing location, if within range

Can also see when the item has been taken by another team (turns grey)

Can ping map icons or in-world icons for team

3) Recon - Enemy Intel and Tracking

The Recon legend class in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry (Image via EA)

Recon, as the name implies, refers to those legends whose sole duty is scouting. They are skilled at giving their team an advantage over the opposition during combat by providing them with intel on the enemy.

The Recon legends' previous perk allowed them to get an insight on the next ring's location. With the remastered class, the new one will allow them to scan Survey Beacons, which will provide the enemy location on the map, similar to Cryto's Map Room in Kings Canyon.

Featured Legends:

Bloodhound

Crypto

Seer

Vantage

Class perks:

Can Use Modified Survey Beacons

Reveal all enemy positions on the Map/Mini-Map for 30s

Enemies in pulse range are alerted to beacon use

4) Controller - Area Setup and Control

The Controller legend class in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry (Image via EA)

Controllers are legends whose main goal is to fortify locations and buildings, making the opposition fight on their terms. This class consists of those who specialize in holding down positions defensively, making it difficult for teams to push or even third party others.

Their passive perk is the old Recon, which allows them to scan ring consoles for information on the next circle. This will be very helpful in a competitive situations, enabling you and your team to fortify the subsequent locations on the map before the area begins to close.

Featured Legends:

Caustic

Wattson

Rampart

Catalyst

Class perk:

Use Ring Consoles to find the next Ring Location

5) Support - Team Survival and Supply

The Support legend class in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry (Image via EA)

Support Legends are more concerned with providing necessary aid to their team through healing, providing cover, and supplying them with survival items through their abilities and passive perk. This allows them to open "Blue" Supply Bins.

A massive improvement made to support legends is their ability to craft Team Banners, even if the banner has expired. This allows them to re-enter the battlefield and change the tide of the game.

Featured Legends:

Lifeline

Loba

Gibraltar

Newcastle

Class perks:

Craft ally banners (even if expired)

Current Cost = 30 Crafting Materials

Banner can be recovered from the Crafter once crafting is complete

A crafted Banner will contain all recoverable teammate

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Drop into the fun when Revelry launches on Feb 14.



go.ea.com/x8L5Q Team Deathmatch, remastered Legend classes, and the all-new Nemesis rifle — this Season is shaping up to be the wildest party in Outlands history 🥳Drop into the fun when Revelry launches on Feb 14. Team Deathmatch, remastered Legend classes, and the all-new Nemesis rifle — this Season is shaping up to be the wildest party in Outlands history 🥳 Drop into the fun when Revelry launches on Feb 14.👉 go.ea.com/x8L5Q https://t.co/wyMm1UJ8pu

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry will arrive on February 14, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes