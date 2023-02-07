When does Apex Legends Season 16 "Revelry" begin? Start date, team deathmatch, new Nemesis weapon, and more revealed

Apex Legends is celebrating its fourth birthday with the release of new details and a thrilling trailer for its upcoming season. Apex Legends: Revelry, the sixteenth season of one of the biggest battle royale titles, is shaping up to be the most impactful yet, featuring a brand new game mode, weapon, free rewards, and more.

Apex Legends Season 6 "Revelry" to introduce brand new Nemesis AR, Team Deathmatch game mode, remastered legend classes, and more

The launch trailer for Apex Legends: Revelry confirms a release date of February 14, 2023. While no actual gameplay is shown, the animated trailer showcases the legends celebrating another exciting new year of the Apex Games.

While the gameplay trailer is set to be revealed on February 8, 2023, the launch trailer and Apex Legends' official website confirm many new gameplay features and content to arrive with the latest season.

That being said, let's take a look at what to expect with Apex Legends Season 16 "Revelry":

New game mode: Team Deathmatch

Revelry will feature a new game mode in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Season 16 will feature a brand new game mode called Team Deathmatch. The latest mode is speculated to be a 6v6 battle where players drop in to garner as many kills as possible to be crowned the victor.

Similar to last year, which introduced the "Control" LTM with Season 12, Apex Legends will release a new game mode to start off its first season in 2023. Team Deathmatch is officially confirmed to stay as a permanent game mode, along with the Mixtape permanent playlist.

New weapon: Nemesis Burst AR

The launch trailer reveals a brand new energy weapon (Image via EA)

A large variety of fictional weapons from the Titanfall universe are available in Apex Legends, and each weapon is categorized according to its class and ammunition. With Season 16, a new weapon will be joining the family and is called the Nemesis.

This brand-new assault rifle will be using energy ammo, and from the looks of the trailer, it is most likely going to be a burst-fire weapon. The Nemesis Burst AR is the latest assault rifle to be released after nearly four years and appears to be a mix of Havoc and Hemlok.

Remastered Legend Classes and Legend balances

Legends will be categorized into new classes with Season 16 (Image via EA)

Unlike previous seasons, it appears that the latest one won't feature the release of a new legend and redefines the existing legends by introducing new legend classes and legend balancing.

Revelry will replace the original roster of legend classes, with the current being Recon, Offensive, Defensive, and Support. It will feature its own passive perk that will be game-changing.

Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support are the new upcoming classes. However, it is still unknown which legends will belong to which class.

New anniversary login rewards

Season 16 will feature new login rewards (Image via EA)

Apex Legends celebrated its previous birthday with login rewards that featured legends such as Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie, unlocked for free, along with their own set of legend-themed Apex Packs.

To celebrate its fourth birthday, the game will follow the same path, with legends Crypto and Ash being the ones players can unlock by logging in during each of the first two weeks of Season 16.

Orientation Match system

Season 16 will be more curated for new players (Image via EA)

The existing playerbase is already a lot more competitive, and beginners often come across opponents who smurf and get eliminated within seconds, leaving them discouraged.

Season 16 Revelry will allow players to grasp more about Apex's unique gameplay, combat, and core mechanics with the brand-new Orientation Match system.

Season 16 Revelry Battle Pass

A new battle pass arrives with the latest season (Image via EA)

While Season 16 does deviate a little from the usual season launches, it continues the tradition of introducing an all-new battle pass featuring more than a hundred levels of unlockable season-exclusive in-game rewards.

Divided into free and premium tiers, players can unlock tons of fresh content such as legends, weapon skins, exclusive reactive weapon skins, seasonal trackers, music packs, and more.

Apex Legends Season 16 "Revelry" arrives February 14, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

