Apex Legends is officially changing Ranked mode map rotation system in Season 16 Revelry

Apex Legends players will be pleased to know that the Ranked map changes every 24 hours instead of the split-like rotation of last season. While they have clamored for this to happen, the change should appeal to the Apex community.

In a recent preview session for Season 16, Aaron Retledge, the experience design director of the game, went on to state:

"The rest of the season will play out like you’re used to with midseason splits and soft resets, but the maps will rotate every 24 hours for the duration of the season.”

The statement made by the experience design director of the game confirms the much-awaited map rotation system that players have been awaiting. Read on to learn more about map rotation and other updates in Season 16.

Apex Legends' ranked maps will rotate every 24 hours in Season 16

Apex Legends now has three primary maps after developers Respawn Entertainment, along with Panic Button Games, introduced Broken Moon last season, and players will look to explore each of them. However, it's difficult to have three maps simultaneously for ranked play.

Previously, in Season 15, the new map Broken Moon was part of the first split but later changed with midseason splits and soft resets. In the preview session, Rutledge explained that the game will have Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World's Edge as part of the new map rotation.

While there have been leaks, it has not been officially confirmed how the map rotation will play out with splits in seasons until the preview event. The idea of introducing Ranked Split to Apex legends was to divide one long season into two halves, and by using a different map, it was a long wait for players to return to their favorite ranked arena.

However, after Season 16, players will be able to get their favorite map back in the game within 24 hours. Hence, they will have the opportunity to play in their comfort zone. Furthermore, this map rotation will not affect midseason splits or soft resets.

Apex Legends season 16 is also replacing Arenas Axed with Team Deathmatch, and the excitement has reached its peak since it was announced by Respawn Entertainment.

Season 16 'Revelry' is set to drop on February 14 at 10 am PT.

