"They ruined World's Edge": Apex Legends community discusses the changes made to the map

World's Edge is back on Apex Legends, but there are some differences between the current version from the past one. The latest noticeable map change in World's Edge has been made to the Train Yard region, reportedly removed from what it used to be earlier.

This has led to a discussion among fans as some of them are upset with the change. Others are alright with it and feel that such changes are necessary to keep the game lively.

World's Edge is one of the more popular maps introduced to Apex Legends in Season 3. The map is based on the volatile planet Talos which has a hostile setting. The curious diversity in the map's settings has often made it popular among fans, and the recent version has again changed.

Apex Legends players discuss the changes made to the World's Edge map

The original post was made by Reddit user u/dimi3ja, who feels that the current map has been ruined. This is due to the complete removal of the Train Yard, which was a favorite area of the player. The user feels that the map has lost its charm with the current change and there needs to be a replacement.

Other users also shared their opinions on the topic, with one such member mentioning the Sorting Factory, which was also supposedly removed in the same patch.

Some even feel that the Sorting Factory should have been kept and Fragment should have been removed to make for extra space.

Some are upset that the moving trains are also gone with the entire region.

On the contrary, one player believes that removing entire areas are important to maintain the flow of the game. They also believe that as a place of interest, Countdown outdoes Train Yard in terms of better fighting and looting.

The problem with the changes made to World's Edge seems to be the fact that the places Apex Legends players used to love have been removed.

For some, the Train Yard wasn't good enough, particularly with the loot that were available.

Another player also failed to understand why there's so much love for Train Yard. The particular user felt that the region never had enough rewards and there would be just too many players crammed into an area. If someone decided to bail, they would be gunned down, to make matters worse.

It seems that it's the Sorting Factory POI seems to be missing more compared to the Train Yard in Apex Legends.

One user added that Train Yard was a much better option than the current open space that's there on the map.

One player believes that World's Edge used to be a perfect map earlier, but the changes have been unnecessary.

With the removal of the existing POIs, players are now all flocking to Fragment, which is making it tough for all Apex Lenged players.

The overall opinion about Train Yard's removal is pretty mixed, but players do seem to acknowledge that the POIs should be more varied in Apex Legends. It will be interesting to see what kind of change arrives to World's Edge in the future.

