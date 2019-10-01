Apex Legends: All you need to know about the latest additions to season 3

Crypto is the featured character for season 3

Season 3 of Apex Legends ‘Meltdown’ will make its debut on October 1 across all platforms. Respawn recently released a new trailer for the third season, along with its gameplay and all the latest additions that will feature in the new season.

The trailer brought out the latest updates on the new skins, a new weapon, the next character, and also a brand new map.

With the impending debut, here’s what you can expect from season 3 of Apex Legends.

New skins

Releasing new skins is the most common way of appealing to the fanbase and season 3 will be no different. Lifeline and Pathfinder will get new skins, based on the Fire and Ice theme.

Pathfinder looks cool, calm and collected in his ice armor while Lifeline looks devilish in what seems to be molten lava running through her veins. The price of the skins hasn’t been revealed, but one can expect it to be in the price range of the legendary skins.

New Weapon

Charge Rifle is the new gun making its debut in the upcoming season of Apex Legends. Earlier, there were rumors that the new gun will be an Air-drop exclusive weapon, but recently, many are predicting it to be a normal weapon because it has a slot for sight attachment. Since there is charge time on the rifle, it will probably use Turbo Charger as an attachment for the shorter charge time.

Next Playable Character

Crypto is the 10th champion to join the Apex Legends roster. The prodigal hacker uses his drone and his technical skills to cause havoc. There is a clip in the trailer where Crypto uses his drone and based on the drone perspective, one could feel that the drone will be an important part of his kit.

A brand new battleground

Season 3 will be based on the Fire and Ice theme

One of the most anticipated additions is the inclusion of a new map for the upcoming season. The community got its first glimpse of the new map, dubbed World’s Edge, in the latest trailer. Fire and Ice is the theme for the World's Edge, and it is immediately visible all across the map.

A new Battle Pass will be available for the latest season as soon as season 2 ends. The pass will feature missions and different objectives which will reward the players with in-game items when completed.