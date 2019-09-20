Apex Legends: Crypto makes a secret appearance in the game

Via Respawn/FrozenFroh

Apex Legends champion Crypto, which first teased back in July, is now finally making its way into the game. A bunch of information concerning Crypto was already available from all the data mines and leaks, but nothing was official until now. However, Respawn has now dropped a major teaser which confirms that Crypto is coming to the game soon.

Crypto is already present in Kings Canyon, but not playable yet. To find him, one needs to head over to Singh Labs and enter the secret room. The quickest way to enter the secret room is by blowing the door using a grenade or by kicking it down. As soon as someone enters the room, they will see Crypto and his drone using the computer. Unfortunately, Crypto will run away as soon as he spots you without interacting with you.

Crypto even made a small appearance in the Season 2 trailer, in which one can see him using his gadget that causes mass destruction in Kings Canyon. Interestingly, this was even before the release of Watson, who was about to make her debut in season 2.

Crypto was also responsible for glitches around the map. There was a glitch with the announcer that caused it to crash multiple times. Players suspected it to be a bug, but it now seems that Crypto was behind it. He also made an appearance in the introduction video for Wraith that was released a week ago.

Crypto's abilities and playstyle are yet to be known. Since he seems to be tech-savvy, it wouldn't be surprising if his kit revolves around his drone. Season 2 will conclude in a month, and the details for the Season 3 should be out pretty soon. Crypto will be available once Season 3 begins, but the official release date for Season 3 has not been announced yet.