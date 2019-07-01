Apex Legends: Season 2 will feature more content including daily and weekly challenges

Via Apex Legends

Respawn has dropped the official trailer for Season 2 of Apex Legends and it looks very promising. The game which has gone under the radar for the past few months will be aiming to redeem its glory with season 2.

Apex Legend Season 2 is about to begin which will bring tons of new content to the game. The major reason why the popularity of the game dipped so hard is due to developers failing to meet the demands of the community. However, according to Respawn, this should change with the release of Season 2.

Apex's lead product manager, Lee Horn has released a lengthy statement regarding Season 2 on the official EA website.

"We heard your feedback on the Season 1 grind and created a system which should allow for significantly greater Battle Pass progress with less grind over less time for players who return on a regular basis and maximize their Challenge resets,"

There will be daily and weekly challenges available to all the players. Three daily challenges will be randomly selected from a total pool of 200 challenges daily. The daily challenges will be basic so make sure to complete them.

"Your challenge pool will reset every day, so be sure to check back regularly to maximize Battle Pass progress," Horn added.

Season 2 will arrive on July 2 and will be called Battle Charge. A new weapon, L-Star, will be added to the game. L-Star will be a monster out there on the battlefield. From the clips, it's evident that it functions very smoothly and is a game changer. The gun is exclusive to airdrops like Kraber and Mastiff so you might have to take a few risks to get your hands on the gun. A new champion Watson will be also added to the game. While the champion is mainly structured towards the defensive end, she can be pretty useful on offense as well.