The second split of Apex Legends Ranked Season 15 commenced on January 17, 2023. It takes players to the floating city of Olympus, which has been in a sabotaged state ever since the arrival of the legend, Mad Maggie, back in Season 12.

A good landing spot is determined by the quantity and rarity of loot that players may come across and whether or not they might get ambushed by an enemy team or get third-partied. Olympus features lush landscapes, gorgeous POIs, and tons of loot. Players have until February 14, 2023, to climb up the competitive ladder in this community-loved map as Season 15 comes to a close.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking The Icarus and 4 other great landing spots in Olympus during second split of Apex Legends Ranked Season 15

Olympus was introduced in Apex Legends with the release of Season 7 Ascension, which also featured the legend Horizon. The game's smallest battle royale map, Olympus was once a technologically advanced floating city on the planet Psamanthe that housed the Outlands' wealthiest residents. It is the home planet of Lifeline, Octane, and Horizon.

Olympus has witnessed several POI and map changes in the past several seasons. It was last featured during the Shadow Royale LTM, back in October 2022, in an alternate version called "Olympus After Dark."

With Olympus' return as the ranked map in the second split of Apex Legends Ranked Season 15, here are its best landing spots:

5) Rift Aftermath

The Rift Aftermath POI in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Rift Aftermath is one of Olympus' most popular POIs, appearing as a large dome made of Rift Energy. It was formed following an unfortunate incident that featured the character's loved ones, Pathfinder and Ash.

The Rift Aftermath contains tons of Olympus' iconic circular buildings that contain high-tier loot. It can occasionally house crafting materials and a Replicator.

A very useful feature of this POI is the central orb that acts similar to Wraith's rift portal, transporting players to the center of the map, near Hammond Labs

4) Phase Driver

The Phase Driver POI in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Phase Driver is one of the latest POIs introduced in Olympus as part of the Sabotaged Olympus map update back in Season 12.

The Phase Driver can be found on the map's newly expanded south side. The POI contains tons of loot bins and floor loot, as well as central machinery that, when activated, spawns three Loot Rollers, each of which contains guaranteed high-tier loot.

Although this new POI is big, the circular flow and open area around the central device create various combat situations. This includes close-quarter engagements and third-party battles by sniping from afar.

3) The Icarus

The Icarus POI in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Introduced in Season 9 Legacy, the Icarus was part of a fleet of spaceships that infected Olympus with the lethal Medusa vines and played a huge part in the Season 9 lore.

The main ship, which is docked in Olympus, is a long, enclosed POI that contains enough floor loot and weaponry for your entire team. If players happen to come across a keycard, they can unlock the front of the ship, which guarantees high-tier attachments and loot.

2) Elysium

The Elysium POI of Olympus in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Elysium is a unique location in Olympus. It is a floating POI attached to the southwest side of the main map using zip lines.

The location contains guaranteed purple/gold rarity loot at its center and often houses replicators and crafting materials, allowing players to craft health items or weaponry and upgrade their armor.

One of the benefits of Elysium is that the POI is isolated, allowing players to either loot in peace or, if a team happens to land alongside them, engage in gunfights without worrying much about third parties. Furthermore, the provision of a Jump Tower allows players to redeploy and ambush any gunfights that may arise nearby.

1) Arcadia Supercarrier

The Arcadia Supercarrier in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Arcadia Supercarrier takes the number one spot thanks to multiple factors, including its interior design and location. This spaceship was originally part of World's Edge, which departed as part of the Season 6 lore.

In Season 7, the Arcadia Supercarrier is docked in Olympus. It contains plenty of loot for you and your team, as well as Replicators, which spawn here occasionally.

Unlike Icarus, Arcadia's interior is a lot more open. The loot is also more evenly divided, allowing players to gather resources with ease and fight enemy teams without any obstruction.

The ship's location is a huge factor. Being close to multiple hotspots, such as Pathfinder's Fight Night, Docks, and Velvet Oasis, allows players to loot quickly, engage in third-party enemy gunfights, get easy kills, and score precious Kill Points in ranked.

Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

