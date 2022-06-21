"Wraith is my least favorite character to engage": Apex Legends Reddit community reacts to bizarre bug which makes her invincible

When it comes to Apex Legends, there are different characters that players can play with. While Respawn tries to maintain a balance, not every legend plays similarly, and Wraith is certainly one of the stronger ones by herself.

To make matters even more problematic, a potential bug combines her abilities to make her extremely difficult to take down for any player.

Wraith is one of the game's oldest champions, and her kit suits those who like to play with an aggressive playstyle. Her abilities allow her to teleport over distances, and it can work very well when used properly.

Thanks to a potential bug, the effects of her abilities get amplified as she becomes harder to take down. Quite naturally, the community has reacted on Reddit about why the bug exists as it particularly benefits Wraith.

Redditors react to Wraith's overpowering nature in Apex Legends

The original clip was uploaded by Reddit user u/bevinkroman who posted a montage of gameplay of Wraith. The video shows how difficult it is to take down Wraith as she keeps shifting from one location to another. In an ensuing discussion, it was revealed that this resulted from a bug.

The bug's impact is much more prominent in the case of Wraith compared to other legends.

It seems that the bug affects other legends, with one player reported observing the same thing with Seer. The player stated that the Seer received no damage even after shooting him, which is quite similar to what happens with Wraith in the video.

One player mentioned how the same thing happened with Caustic and they're just glad that it's a bug and not their botchy internet connection that's causing this.

Another player lauded the main post owner for running away as they believe that's the only functional strategy against an invincible wraith in Apex Legends.

The bug seems to have something to do with Wraith's ability and when she phases, which was shown by another player as well.

For some, this bug shouldn't exist in Apex Legends and it should be solved by Respawn.

Some players even think that Respawn should be focusing more on the fundamentals rather than trying to release skins.

One player even blamed EA and stated that there has been a history of such cases. The player mentioned earlier incidents where there have been major bugs that have never been solved.

Some are so frustrated by it that they have stopped playing the game altogether and will only return when the problem gets fixed.

It's quite evident that the bug gravely affects those who want to combat Wraith in the game. It will be beneficial for all if Respawn takes notice of the issue and fixes it immediately.

