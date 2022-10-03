Apex Legends Fight or Fright Event 2022: Olympus After Dark, and all upcoming game modes announced

Apex Legends will begin the spooky season early with the arrival of the Fight or Fright event. Starting October 4 and running until November 1, 2022, the month-long event will feature all-new Halloween-themed skins and witness the return of the classic limited-time Halloween mode, Shadow Royale.

The event will also present the Fight or Fright flash sale featuring exclusive limited-time Halloween bundles that will host spooky legendary skins and Apex Packs. These will also include the return of Wraith's Voidwalker and Pathfinder's Memoir Noir special edition skins back in the shop, sold separately or in bundles.

Olympus After Dark and other modes arriving with Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 Event

The Fight or Fright event will be a four-week thematic occasion celebrating the spooky month of October as Halloween approaches. Following Apex Legends' tradition, the event will witness the return of Revenant and his horde of shadows in the Shadow Royale limited-time mode.

But that's not all as this year's event will also include the Apex Legends community's favorite modes: Control and Gun Run. That being said, here is all you need to know about Shadow Royale on the Olympus After Dark map and other game modes available with the Fight or Fright event:

Shadow Royale on Olypus After Dark map (October 4-11 and October 25-November 1)

Shadow Royale takes players to an alternate Olympus (Image via EA)

The Fight or Fright Event will begin with the arrival of Shadow Royale, which will take place in a brand-new location called Olympus After Dark. A remodel of the Olympus map, this celebratory version will feature different lighting and a spooky skybox with a blood-red moon.

The Shadow Royale mode will feature a different take on the classic trios Battle Royale mode, where any player, when eliminated, will be able to return in the terrifying Shadow Form.

Shadow Royale brings back fallen teammates in a spooky yet powerful form (Image via EA)

Players who return as a Shadow will be able to wall-run, perform double jumps, and deal extra melee damage to all-form of foes. Things to be aware of are that they will have a smaller health pool and elimination of their last-surviving teammate would take them out once and for all.

The Shadow Royale game mode will be available in the first week of the event from October 4-11. It will also mark the end of the Halloween season with its return on October 24, concluding the event and Season 14 on November 1.

Gun Run (October 11-18)

The Gun Run mode features 25 unique weapons to level up through (Image via EA)

It appears that the developers have listened to the the community feedback. Hence, following the end of Shadow Royale Week 1, the second week of Fight or Fright will feature Apex Legends latest mode, Gun Run.

Gun Run, which was introduced with the Beast of Prey Collection event during Season 14, is Apex Legends' version of the classic Gun Game. It features four teams of three players, each having the same initial weapon, with every kill upgrading them to another gun.

The first player to reach level 25 will be equipped with a unique throwing knife that does a massive 100 damage per hit, and an elimination with it will result in the team being crowned the champion. The maps on which Gun Run will take place are: Estates After Dark, Season 14 Skulltown, and Fragment East.

Control (October 18-25)

Control first arrived on Apex Legends with Season 12 Defiance (Image via EA)

Released along with the arrival of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, the Control game mode became an immediate favorite of the community. Starring two teams of nine players, each fights for dominance over the three Control Zones and the side that is able to score up to a hundred percent, wins.

Teams are made up of three different squads, all equipped with self-regenerating body-shields, infinite ammo, infinite syringes, and med kits. Players will be given a choice between five different loadouts to spawn with and should look out for supply drops that spawn regularly, which consist of high-tier weapons and body-shields.

The Control game mode will be available in the third week of the Fight or Fright event, from October 18-25, on the following maps: Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

