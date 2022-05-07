Top 5 limited-time modes in Apex Legends history

Apex Legends has seen some amazing limited-time events over the course of its history. Generally, these limited-time events offer players the ability to earn special skins, both for their weapons and for the legends. However, they sometimes also offer special game modes and new announcers.

One of the best ways to keep a game like Apex Legends fresh is by introducing special events every once in a while. The special limited-time modes that come with these temporary events can greatly change how the game feels, and players must enjoy them while they last.

Here are the top five limited-time modes that players have experienced since the game came out.

Top 5 limited-time Apex Legends modes that players loved

5) DUMMIE's Big Day

Players who were around for Season 3's Grand Soirée event were treated to a special game mode called DUMMIE's Big Day. DUMMIE (Digital Utility Mock Man Intelligent Example) are the humanoid targets players see in the firing range. In this mode, legends were replaced by eight colorful DUMMIEs that all had the same abilities. This changed how the core mechanics of the game applied to players.

DUMMIE's Passive was called Good Hustle and had an unknown effect.

DUMMIE's Tactical was called Loot Spawner and spawned a random loot item in front of the player.

DUMMIE's Ultimate was Panic Button. This ability came in three variants and could spawn decoys like Mirage, summon a large amount of loot from the sky, or heal everyone in the area, including enemies.

4) Third-Person Mode

Another limited-time mode associated with Grand Soirée from Season 3, the Third-Person Mode greatly shook up the way players experienced the game.

Apex Legends is normally played as a first-person shooter title; however, this mode offered new ways players could peek around corners and facilitated new strategies and fighting styles during the two days it was available. Perhaps fans will get to see more of this mode in the future.

3) Déjà Loot

Déjà Loot was a limited-time mode that occurred during the System Override collection event in Season 4 of Apex Legends. In this mode, all loot on the map spawned at set locations, meaning if a player memorized where the loot was, they could get it from the same spot every game. This led to some hot spots containing known rare and hard-to-find drops. This mode also introduced the EVO Shield.

2) Shadow Royale

Shadow Royale was a special Halloween-inspired limited-time game mode featured during the Fight or Fright event from Season 6 of Apex Legends. The matches in this mode started like a normal Battle Royale match, except that when players died, they respawned as shadows that had increased speed, jumping, and powerful melee damage. Surviving was tough as more players respawned as shadows.

1) Mozambique Shotgun/April Fools

The Mozambique has often been regarded as the worst weapon in all of Apex Legends. But during 2021's April Fools' day, the gun was powered up to super-high levels. Only found as a gold variant with 9 shots, increased fire rate, damage, and the best attachments, the Mozambique was the best gun in the game for a day. Needless to say, players were greatly saddened when this version was removed.

