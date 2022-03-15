Kings Canyon disabled in Apex legends after Respawn finds 'game-breaking' bug

It all seemed like a fine Tuesday for Apex Legends and its players until an unknown glitch caused a crash in Kings Canyon. The issue was brought to the notice of developers by players, who informed them that the server was overloaded, and the lobby crashed as a result.

Respawn decided to restrict the server until the issue gets resolved.

Since its launch, Apex Legends has been a revolutionary name in the Battle Royale genre. The game has many unique elements that haven't been thought of in other games.

However, the game has a history of accidentally making items overpowered or vice versa, which they promptly rectify. Kings Canyon, for example, doesn't overpower any object, but it makes the game unplayable when it triggers.

Respawn disables King Canyon on Apex Legends to fix the problem

Earlier in the day, Respawn gave an official tweet from their social media handle, informing players that they were aware of the situation. As reported by players, the problem resulted from a bugged location, which caused the entire lobby to crash.

As a follow-up, the developers made another tweet informing everyone that they were disabling Kings Canyon as it was the source of the problem. This method is usually how Respawn works to balance things that don't work as intended.

It's unclear what is causing the issue. However, players have narrowed down what seems to be the cause of the problem. Seemingly, it has to do with the Caustic treatment area.

When players open a special Gold Loot in a plant in the location, the game crashes. What's curious is the fact that there's no reason why the problem should be occurring. Moreover, the area was added to Apex Legends nearly a year ago, so the timing of the issue is bizarre.

As things stand, Respawn has acknowledged and worked on the problem of crashing the game. However, Kings Canyon remains disabled at the time of writing. Since there's no ETA on when the problem will be fixed, players are advised to follow the official channels for new information.

