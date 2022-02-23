Why Apex Legends' vaulting mechanism can solve Call of Duty Warzone's problem of 'broken' PPSH

Call of Duty Warzone has an accidental problem with the PPSH weapon, and fans are now asking for radical steps to mitigate the issue.

Season 2 has brought several buffs and nerfs, which have shifted the meta. But PPSH seems to be on the receiving end of certain unwanted strengthening that is now causing massive issues.

PPSH's Time to Kill (TTK) has drastically fallen, and Raven Software has already acknowledged the problem.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We're aware of an issue with the PPSh-41's damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers.



Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.



There is no solution to the problem at the time of writing, and there's also no ETA for it to be fixed. However, as things stand, the community seems to believe that Call of Duty Warzone could follow Apex Legends in temporarily dealing with broken weapons.

Why Apex Legends' vaulting mechanism should be adopted by Call of Duty Warzone

Weapons accidentally receiving buffs is not new, especially in games like Warzone and Apex Legends, which have a vast list of guns. But what differentiates the situation is the difference the two games take in dealing with 'broken' weapons.

This was further pointed out in a suggestion by Reddit user u/digit_zero, who discussed how Raven Software could temporarily ban PPSH until it's fixed. It's not very difficult to achieve, given that there are weapon restrictions based on different modes in the game.

All Raven Software will need to do is add PPSH as a restricted weapon for all modes until they can fix it. This is exactly in line with Apex Legends' vaulting mechanism, which Respawn follows to deal with 'broken' weapons.

It isn't easy to follow the Call of Duty Warzone process since people purchase blueprints with real-life money. However, obstructing those weapons can cause a lot of dismay for the players and can even be problematic for Activision.

But other players believe that this is a necessary sacrifice required to maintain the game's sanctity. Any restrictions will be temporary and will only be for when a certain weapon doesn't work in an intended way.

Given that Raven's acknowledgment came after the Reddit post, Raven may not be adopting the vaulting system for the time being. But occurrences like PPSH are common and could again happen in the future. The vaulting mechanic won't be the most appealing solution, but it will certainly restrict players from running around with mistakenly overpowered weapons.

